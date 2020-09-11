CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the central nervous system, today announced that CEO, John Climaco, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Wenesday, September 16th, 2020 Time: 9:30 AM EDT Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/cnsp/1613300

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event. Members of management will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C Wainwright representatives.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in clinical benefit. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 20, 2020. These Phase 1 results represent a limited patient sample size and, while promising, are not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in subsequent trials. By the end of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

