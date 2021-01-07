CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference:

Date: Monday, January 11th, 2021

Time: 6:00 AM ET

Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5dc204bc-7b68-4545-89b4-08ea81a4eee0

The webcast will be available on demand starting Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET. Replays of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of Feb. 20, 2020. These Phase 1 results represent a limited patient sample size and, while promising, are not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in subsequent trials. By the end of the first quarter of 2021, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

cnspharma.com

