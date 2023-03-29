CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor GBM Spotlight Event

Live moderated video webcast with members of CNS Pharmacetucals management and Key Opinion Leader, Professor Michael Weller, MD, on Tuesday, April 4th at 3:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor GBM Spotlight Event on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will be joined by Key Opinion Leader Professor Michael Weller, MD, to discuss GBM, the unmet need and the work CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

Dr. Weller is a leading Neuro-oncologist who currently serves as the Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland and as the National Coordinating Investigator for CNS Pharmaceuticals' potentially pivotal study. Over the course of his career, Dr. Weller has focused his practice and research on the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors, including immunotherapy, and has been involved in major practice-changing clinical trials including the registration trial for temozolomide in glioblastoma. He has received several awards in recognition of his important contributions to cancer research, including the German Cancer Award in 2007. He has co-authored more than 550 original publications in peer-reviewed journals and is on the Executive Board of the European Association for Neuro-Oncology (EANO), serving as President of EANO from 2014–2016.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com

