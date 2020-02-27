CNS Pharmaceuticals to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on March 3

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today announced the Company's Chief Executive Officer John Climaco will ring the opening bell of The Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

"We are honored to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate our initial public offering, which we closed late last year," said Mr. Climaco. "Since going public we have made significant progress in preparing the Investigational New Drug application for our lead drug candidate Berubicin to treat glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer. In addition, we added to our clinical program a second drug candidate, WP1244, a novel DNA binding agent. I want to thank our employees, directors, clinical advisors and shareholders for supporting our mission to be a leading developer of organ-targeted cancer therapeutics."

To view a live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony, please visit Nasdaq's MarketSite here.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 trial with Berubicin in GBM which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of February 20, 2020. In the second half of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500-times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

