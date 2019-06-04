CNS Summit Announces the Initial List of Speakers for its 10ᵗʰ Anniversary

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Summit today announced the initial list of speakers for the 10th Anniversary Summit. They are among the most impactful, forward-thinking leaders shaping the industry today:

Initial Speaker Announcement

− Dr. Amy Abernethy, Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA

− Dr. Jessica Mega, Chief Medical Officer, Verily

− Dr. Mona Siddiqui, Chief Data Officer, US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

− Dr. Dina Katabi, Director, Center for Wireless Networks and Mobile Computing, MIT

− Ms. Stephanie Bova, Global Head Digital Alliances & Ventures, Takeda

− George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, COMPASS Pathways

− Ekaterina Malievskaia, Co-Founder and Head of R&D, COMPASS Pathways

− Antony Loebel, CEO, Sunovion

− Sharon Mates, CEO, Intra-Cellular Therapies

− Kabir Nath, President & CEO, Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals

− Corey McCann, CEO, Pear Therapeutics

− Eddie Martucci, Co-Founder & CEO, Akili

− Mei Mei Hu, Co-Founder and CEO, United Neuroscience

− Karoly Nikolich, Chairman & CEO, Alkahest

− Pavan Cheruvu, CEO, Axovant Sciences

− Bill Martin, CEO, BlackThorn

− Ali Parsa, Founder & CEO, Babylon Health

− Michelle Longmire, Co-Founder & CEO, Medable

− Steve Rosenberg, SVP and GM, Oracle

− Ian Marks, VP R&D Innovation, GSK

− Junaid Bajwa, Digital Centre of Excellence, Merck & Company

− Lisa von Moltke, SVP, Clinical Development, Alkermes

− Naveen Rao, GM Artificial Intelligence, Intel

− Andy Coravos, Co-Founder & CEO, ElektraLabs

− Mike Rea, CEO, IDEA Pharma

Amir Kalali, MD, Chairman and Chief Curator of the CNS Summit said, "the CNS Summit is celebrating our 10th Anniversary and we're proud to present the most exciting line up of speakers at any meeting this year. These leaders will address some of the most pressing issues in life sciences."

CNS Summit 2019 is taking place October 31st -- November 3rd, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.

