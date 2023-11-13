CNS Summit Releases Annual Digital Innovation Index

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday the CNS Summit Digital Innovation Index, developed in conjunction with IDEA Pharma, was revealed at the CNS Summit. The Index evaluates three facets of innovation:

Technology advancement

Trial optimization

Innovative partnerships

In 2023, new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives factored into the Innovation Index rankings. The pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated a strong commitment to AI, leveraging collaborations, tools, and in-house capabilities to optimize drug discovery and development.

These key factors propelled AstraZeneca to first place this year from tenth place in 2022.

AstraZeneca's leap in rank was driven by its significant digital investments and initiatives in the clinical space. This year, AstraZeneca applied a unique, multi-pronged approach to creatively leverage AI for novel targets, pathway exploration, and patient diagnosis and management.

Additional top-ranking firms in the index, including Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, and others, prioritized strategic collaborations in 2023.

CNS Summit's Chairman and Chief Curator, Dr. Amir Kalali, said, "CNS Summit has long fostered and recognized digital and R&D innovation. As technology takes an exponential leap in 2023, this Index becomes an even more important benchmark."

IDEA Pharma's CEO, Mike Rea added, "There's never been more possibility in our industry – the true innovators need to be across so many new technologies to maintain leadership. Our Index, more than ever, reveals that there is no average company in pharma – there is a real range, and it is exciting to reveal the companies who are stepping ahead."

Further information can be found at https://cnssummit.org/innovation-index/

