CNSI Announces David Adams as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that David Adams has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He joins CSNI from Endeavor Robotics, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

A technology industry veteran and certified public accountant, Adams brings 20+ years of experience as a seasoned and accomplished chief financial officer to CNSI. He will lead CNSI's finance and accounting function and will play a lead role in developing a capital structure to support CNSI's organic growth and acquisition objectives.

"David is an outstanding addition to our leadership team, bringing a wealth of experience and proven performance to CNSI as we continue on our track to rapidly grow our business through new contract awards and strategic acquisitions," said Stottlemyer. "He is an operationally minded, results oriented leader who is joining us at a pivotal moment for CNSI. We are excited to welcome David to our team."

As CFO, Adams will be responsible for all of the company's financial and capital management strategies, financial operations, including treasury and cash management, risk and surety management, financial analysis and modeling, reporting, budgeting and forecasting.

"With the industry landscape changing rapidly, financial management and structure will play a huge part in accelerating the company's growth," Adams said. "I am very excited to be joining the CNSI team and look forward to playing a vital role in support of the company's strategy."

Previously, Adams served as CFO at Tribalco LLC and at QinetiQ North America's Services & Solutions Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of its Government Services organization. Prior to QinetiQ, Adams was Vice President of Finance at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). He began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Manager of Audit and Business Advisory Services. Adams is a CPA and earned a bachelor's degree from Clark University and an MBA from State University of New York-Buffalo.

This announcement comes as the latest in a series of new management hires the company has recently announced to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth. For more information, please visit http://www.cns-inc.com .

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts, and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

