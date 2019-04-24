CNSI Names Carl Rosenblatt Executive Vice President, Chief Business Development Officer.

"Carl has a proven track record of winning new business and driving growth. We're thrilled to have him join the team. Carl's expertise will enable us to expand our efforts to deliver innovative solutions that both improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer.

Rosenblatt joins CNSI from PwC, where he served as the Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Leader. He brings nearly 30 years of experience leading business development and sales teams serving the Federal Government, State government, and commercial marketplaces. He has held leadership roles at several technology companies, including PwC, SRA, BearingPoint, QinetiQ North America, and Acentia.

"I am honored to join the CNSI team," said Rosenblatt. "CNSI is a proven leader in transforming healthcare through innovative solutions that improve the quality of lives for millions of Americans. I look forward to building on CNSI's successful history and pursuing opportunities for CNSI to become the nation's most trusted partner for innovative healthcare solutions."

In his years of business development and sales experience, Rosenblatt doubled the sales of an organization or department on four separate occasions—at SRA, BearingPoint, Acentia, and PwC. He has won multiple awards for his successes and has authored books and training courses in proposal development, business capture, business development, and pricing. Rosenblatt began his career as a sports writer for The Washington Post and earned a Bachelor's degree in Government from Harvard University.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with locations throughout the U.S. and India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

