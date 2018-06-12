CNSI's Customer's EDPS NextGen Solution Launches & Receives FedHealthIT Innovation Award

EDPS NextGen will be recognized at the 4th annual 2018 FedHealthIT Innovation awards on June 12th, 2018 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

"CNSI has a long history with the CMS EDPS project—previously as a subcontractor for five years. Now, as the prime, we bring our next generation health IT solutions along with our exceptional client services," said Vijay Mishra, Senior Vice President, Federal Programs at CNSI. "We are thrilled to have our program recognized by FedHealthIT for its ability to reduce administrative costs, eliminate the burden of data reconciliation, and enable near real-time processing of Medicare Advantage (MA) part C encounter data."

EDPS NextGen was designed to process tens of millions of encounter data – a record of claims containing clinical and diagnostic information, generated by health care providers during visits by MA Part C beneficiaries – weekly, in an efficient and cost-effective manner. The CNSI-engineered system leverages scalable cloud infrastructure to process and adjudicate the MA encounter data records in near real-time and eliminate about 25 system cycle hours per week compared to the legacy EDPS.

"In 2017, CMS EDPS processed more than 800 million encounters. With this launch, EDPS NextGen will support near real-time processing of more than 1.5 billion encounters on an annual basis," said Gift Tee, Director of the Division of Encounter Data and Risk Adjustment Operations for CMS. "We are focused on leveraging technology to better achieve CMS' objectives and goals for the Medicare Advantage program. Working with CNSI, we were able to do just that by implementing a system that is built for future capacity, efficient, and cost effective," said Mr. Tee.

The 4th annual 2018 FedHealthIT Innovation awards will be held on June 12th, 2018 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. This event brings together more than 300 Federal Health leaders from Government and industry to help celebrate and recognize 26 of the top Federal Health programs and the teams behind these innovative efforts in support of Veterans Affairs, Military Health, Health and Human Services, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Nominated and chosen by their peers, these 26 programs stood out from the rest based on their willingness to take on achievable risk and, more importantly, to deliver real results in support of their mission. Meet the award winning program executives who are driving consensus, leading their agencies towards effective transformation and evolving technologies. Celebrate the programs that are achieving unparalleled access and elevating functional efficiencies through models that are modern, secure, and scalable.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology (IT) enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of federal and state agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, and improve the health for over 28 million Americans. Formed in 1994, CNSI is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with locations throughout the U.S. and India. CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical IT implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com.

