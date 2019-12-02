CNSI's Melissa Fannin Named to 2020 FedHealthIT100 List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Melissa Fannin, Senior Vice President of Federal Business Development, has been named to the 2020 "FedHealthIT100" list by FedHealthIT Magazine.

The FedHealthIT 100 honors those individuals recognized for driving change and advancing the Federal Health Information Technology market. Nominated and chosen by their peers, some common themes among those who were selected include the desire and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, to go above and beyond, to drive innovation, and to give back to the larger Federal Health IT and consulting community.

"Melissa is a highly respected federal health IT veteran who brings clinical and business expertise to everything she does. She has a true understanding of healthcare from every possible vantage point and works strategically to help CNSI clients improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "We congratulate Melissa on this well-deserved recognition. It is a testament to her passion to utilize technology to achieve better health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs."

"I am honored to be named to this list and am proud to be a champion and member of the management team at CNSI as we continue to drive innovation to advance important health objectives and outcomes," said Fannin.

The FedHealthIT 100 winners will be celebrated at an exclusive event at National Association of Homebuilders Building in Washington, D.C. on December 2, 2019.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. With locations throughout the U.S. and in India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, healthcare subject-matter experts and program managers, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

