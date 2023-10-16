CNSL SPECIAL ALERT: Consolidated Communications Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Legal Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Searchlight

News provided by

Julie & Holleman LLP

16 Oct, 2023, 09:57 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating the proposed $4.70 per share acquisition of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) by the company's largest shareholder, private equity firm Searchlight Capital. The firm is concerned about the price being offered as well as potential conflicts of interest.

For a free consultation and to learn more about our investigation, click here or visit: https://julieholleman.com/?p=3165

Consolidated Communications has established itself as a leader in delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions, and its position promises a strong growth trajectory. In April of 2023, the company received an acquisition proposal from Searchlight, which owns approximately 34% of Consolidated's stock.

On October 16, 2023, Consolidated announced that it had entered into an agreement for Searchlight to acquire all the shares it doesn't already own for $4.70 per share. This is well below the company's $5.50 per share 52-week high.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned not only about the inadequate deal price, but also about conflicts of interest. Specifically, Searchlight has used its significant stake in the company to secure two seats on Consolidated's board of directors and to gain access to insider information. Searchlight may have misused this leverage to secure the rest of the company and exclude public shareholders from the company's future upside.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, please contact W. Scott Holleman at [email protected] or (929) 415-1020, or submit your contact information by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com 

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

Also from this source

Shareholder Rights Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of New Relic and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Shareholder Rights Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Investigates Proposed Buyout of New Relic and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Julie & Holleman LLP, a preeminent law firm focused on shareholder rights, is investigating the proposed $6.5 billion acquisition of New Relic, Inc....
SRT SPECIAL ALERT: Startek Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding CSP Buyout

SRT SPECIAL ALERT: Startek Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding CSP Buyout

Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $174 million buyout of Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) by its majority...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.