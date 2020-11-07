CNT Dream - the No.1 Private Label / ODM Manufacturer in Korea

CNT Dream is always excited to help you develop a new line of skincare or makeup products that will meet your goals. Every project is a work of collaboration in order to find the best solution your brand and identity. To create and supply the beauty products you are looking for, the company study every aspect of your marketing brief while anticipating future trends and ensuring optimal scientific monitoring of raw materials and active ingredients. Your strategy, brand image, timeline as well as economic constraints are taken into consideration to help you make the right choices.

Special Formulas for Your Special Needs

CNT Dream has a team of biologists, biochemists, chemists and formulation engineers who develop reliable formulas to produce personal care and beauty products that are compliant, safe and efficient. Besides creating customised formulas, CNT Dream also has its own range of innovative ingredients and formulas that can be tailored to meet your specific needs.

Regulation and Compliance

Cosmetic regulations and compliance vary from one country to another, with different ingredient blacklists and requirements. The regulatory experts at CNT Dream make sure that your final product fits all the applicable regulation and quality assurance requirements of your target market.

Wide Range of Packaging Solutions

The production unit of CNT Dream is very versatile and can handle a wide range of packaging types and sizes. To help you find the perfect fit for your target market, product design and function, we have a broad range of packaging solutions provided by our reliable partners.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. 640 international suppliers are exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week from November 9 to 13 showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients. Register now for 5 entire days of networking, connect with some brands that are seldom present at trade shows. Don't forget to check the fruitful agenda of webinars and live demonstrations too! You are just one click away!

For further enquiries about CNT Dream, please contact:

Daeun Jung

Manager

Tel: (+82) 10-6319-1204

Email: [email protected]

Website: cntdream.com

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia