CNTA INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CNTA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) resulting from allegations that Centessa Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Centessa Pharmaceuticals securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8067 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On or around May 27, 2021, Centessa Pharmaceuticals conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 16.5 American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $20.00 per share.

Then, on June 2, 2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has made the strategic decision to discontinue development of lixivaptan for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) including both the Phase 3 ACTION Study and the open-label ALERT Study." Centessa specified that "[t]he decision is based on a thorough reassessment of the commercial potential of lixivaptan as a potential best-in-class therapy for patients with ADPKD, and the incremental development challenges and associated costs, following a recent observation of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations in one subject in the ALERT Study." On this news, Centessa Pharmaceuticals' ADS price fell $1.25 per ADS, or 27%, to close at $3.25 per ADS on June 2, 2022.

Then, on August 10, 2022, Centessa Pharmaceuticals issued a press release "announc[ing] its decision to discontinue development of ZF874 following a recent report of an adverse event (AE) involving elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT) in a PiMZ subject dosed with 5 mg/kg BID of ZF874 in the Phase 1 study." Centessa Pharmaceuticals stated that "[b]ased on the results observed to date, the Company concluded that ZF874 was unlikely to achieve the desired target product profile." On this news, Centessa Pharmaceuticals' ADS price fell 5% per ADS to close at $4.75 per ADS on August 10, 2022.

