CNTE (invested by CATL) released new upgraded ESS in RE+2023

Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd.

19 Sep, 2023, 22:42 ET

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE+2023 SPI and ESI ended successfully on Sep.14th at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA. As a professional innovative solution provider for energy storage systems, CNTE (Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd.) exhibited full-scene energy storage products such as smart BESS charging & testing stations, C&I ESS, residential ESS and portable power stations, and officially released the NOVA 2000 low-voltage residential ESS to provide better products and services for local and global customers, promoting the sustainable development of green energy around the world.

The body of NOVA 2000 is as thin as 217mm, and the capacity of a single electrical box is as high as 14.3kWh, which has more electrical capacity while occupying less space. The NOVA 2000 low voltage residential ESS cabinet has high compatibility and can adapted to multiple mainstream inverters. The electric box adopts integrated design which requires only a few steps to complete the fixed installation on the wall. It can be expand to 228.8kWh in parallel.

Different from other residential ESS products in the market, NOVA 2000 adopts CATL lithium iron phosphate battery with a cycle life up to 8,000 times, which is more suitable for long-term high-frequency use scenarios such as homes and small businesses. With IP66 high level protection, the device can run stably at -20 ° C ~45 ° C, fearless of heat and low temperature, and can be used for indoor and outdoor applications.

Driven by policy and market demand, the US energy storage market will continue to grow. Families equipped with residential ESS can achieve clean energy generating for self-use, saving household electricity costs. The NOVA 2000 can quickly switch to off-grid mode for 0.02s to ensure the power supply in special cases such as power outage, helping to improve household energy autonomy.

The driving force of development comes from continuous innovation. As a high-tech enterprise invested by CATL, CNTE fully combined the cutting-edge technological advantages of CATL, focusing on the field of energy storage, supporting global sustainable development with science and technology, letting clean energy benefit more industries and families and sharing a zero-carbon life with the world.

