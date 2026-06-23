CNTE Launches STAR X Liquid-Cooled DC/AC Integrated Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2026

News provided by

Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE)

Jun 23, 2026, 10:30 ET

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE) is launching its latest utility-scale energy storage innovation — the STAR X Liquid-Cooled DC/AC Integrated Energy Storage System — at The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany (June 23–25). At Booth C2.420, CNTE is showcasing how STAR X redefines large-scale energy storage through highly integrated architecture, intelligent operation, flexible deployment, and enhanced safety performance.

Continue Reading

Designed for utility-scale and advanced commercial applications, STAR X delivers up to 2800kW / 5644kWh in a highly integrated architecture that combines the battery system and liquid-cooled grid-forming PCS within a single cabinet. With fully internal DC cabling and factory pre-installation and pre-commissioning, the system significantly improves safety while accelerating project deployment.

Powered by CATL's third-generation 530Ah large-capacity battery cells, STAR X achieves over 10,000 cycles (@70% SOH) and is among the industry's first integrated liquid-cooled ESS solutions equipped with 530Ah battery packs. The system also adopts CNTE's cluster-level intelligent control technology, enabling independent cluster management and fault isolation to maintain over 99% system availability. By eliminating cluster imbalance and circulation loss, STAR X improves full lifecycle discharge capacity by 6% while extending system lifespan by 5%.

To support diverse project scenarios, STAR X offers flexible configurations ranging from 1MW/2MWh to 2.8MW/5.6MWh, with selectable 0.5P high-power mode or 0.25P four-hour duration mode. Its transport-friendly design keeps total system weight within 45 tons, meeting international land and sea transportation requirements.

The system further simplifies operation and maintenance through one-click startup and shutdown, APP-based commissioning, OTA remote upgrades, AI-powered fault diagnosis, intelligent lifespan prediction, and automatic SOC calibration, greatly reducing onsite maintenance complexity.

For safety, STAR X incorporates a comprehensive multi-level protection architecture covering cell, module, cluster, and container levels, alongside 24/7 online insulation monitoring for enhanced operational reliability.

Designed for applications including peak shaving, renewable energy integration, frequency regulation, microgrids, and grid-forming support, STAR X demonstrates CNTE's continued commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through advanced energy storage technologies.

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition. Learn more: CNTE Official Website

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CNTE dévoile son nouvel ESS STAR H-MAX à refroidissement liquide pour les secteurs commercial et industriel à l'Intersolar Europe 2026

CNTE dévoile son nouvel ESS STAR H-MAX à refroidissement liquide pour les secteurs commercial et industriel à l'Intersolar Europe 2026

À l'occasion du salon The smarter E Europe / Intersolar Europe 2026, Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE) a officiellement lancé son nouveau...
CNTE voltooit met succes een project voor de opslag van C&I-energie van 1,725 MW/4,07 MWh in België

CNTE voltooit met succes een project voor de opslag van C&I-energie van 1,725 MW/4,07 MWh in België

Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), een wereldwijde leverancier van geïntegreerde oplossingen voor de opslag van energie die door CATL is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics