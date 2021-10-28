cnvrg.io Launches Early Access to Managed AI Platform, cnvrg.io Metacloud, Providing Ability to Run with any Storage on any Compute Solution On Demand

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cnvrg.io, the operating system for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) built by data scientists, today announced the exclusive early release of the cnvrg.io Metacloud, a new managed service enabling AI developers full flexibility, to run AI/ML workloads on a mix of infrastructure and hardware choices, even within the same AI/ML workflow or pipeline. Available platform integrations include Intel, AWS, Azure, GCP, Dell, Redhat, VMWare, Seagate and more. Exclusive early access to the cnvrg.io Metacloud is now available upon request on our website.

Many AI projects are stalled due to the inability of the existing IT infrastructure (either in the cloud or on-prem) to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. AI developers are often locked-in to one infrastructure architecture, giving them little flexibility to try new and exciting ML/AI infrastructure options. In order to experiment with new environments, data scientists need to re-instrument a completely new stack which might take months to set up. AI developers need the ability to choose the best of breed compute and cloud solution for each workload, based on each architecture's cost/performance trade-offs, instantly, without the burden of a long-term commercial commitment.

With the early release of cnvrg.io Metacloud, AI developers now have the full flexibility and choice to run any AI architecture for any AI workload on demand. Together with the cnvrg.io end to end operating system for machine learning, AI developers can now manage data, develop, train, and deploy models on any infrastructure instantly.

cnvrg.io Metacloud introduces a new flexible interface for running AI workloads instantly: BYOC (Bring Your Own Compute) and BYOS (Bring your Own Storage) by delivering a developer friendly portal to set-up and launch AI/ML workflows using any hardware or storage service available from a partner menu. cnvrg.io Metacloud works with any AI infrastructure provider as it is designed by cloud native technologies such as containers and Kubernetes. Developers simply create an account, select the AI/ML infrastructure to run their project (any public cloud, on-prem, co-located, dev cloud, pre-release hardware and more) and run the workload. The cnvrg.io Metacloud is provided as part of cnvrg.io, a Kubernetes-based full stack machine learning operating system that includes everything data scientists and developers need to build and deploy AI applications.

"AI has yet to meet its ultimate potential by overcoming all the operational complexities. The future of machine learning is dependent on the ability to deliver models seamlessly using the best infrastructure available," said Yochay Ettun, CEO and Co-Founder of cnvrg.io. "cnvrg.io Metacloud is built to give flexibility and choice to AI developers to enable successful development of AI instead of limiting them, so enterprises can realize the full benefits of machine learning sooner."

"Two years ago, Wargaming was stalled with an aging technology that wasn't scaling to its growing needs for ML&AI. We transformed our ML pipeline with cnvrg.io that provided us with the scalability and flexibility to develop and deploy algorithms in production in a broader and more efficient manner." said Jonathan Crow, Senior Director of Data Science at Wargaming "Having fully integrated cnvrg.io into our ML stack we are continuing to explore and expand its capabilities to benefit our business. Recently, we started deploying cnvrg.io on the cloud (in addition to on-prem) to provide our users with quicker access to needed resources to do their jobs. We're excited for cnvrg.io Metacloud as a new way to get immediate access to any AI/ML infrastructure in the market that is best suited for the work in just one click." said Jonathan Crow, Senior Director of Data Science at Wargaming.

cnvrg.io Metacloud is being launched at IntelOn , a virtual event to inspire innovation. Yochay Ettun, cnvrg.io CEO and Co-Founder and Tushar Kant, Dell Co-Founder, Global IIT Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning are co-presenting, " Solve Your Machine Learning Operation Challenges with cnvrg.io Featuring a Dell Use Case ", on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM PDT.

cnvrg.io Metacloud preview is now available for early access upon request at https://metacloud.cloud.cnvrg.io/early-access.

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic - algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value. For more information, visit https://cnvrg.io/.

SOURCE cnvrg.io