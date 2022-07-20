CNVY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of $10.50 Per Share Buyout Price

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether Convey Health shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and (ii) whether Convey Health's directors breached their fiduciary duties to CNVY stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to TPG.

Convey Health shareholders who wish to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/convey-health/ .

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC