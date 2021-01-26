CNVYR Agency LA + Terrible Records Form Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNVYR, a Los Angeles based creative ad, tech, art and film agency has formed a strategic joint venture with world renown record label, Terrible Records. CNVYR sees music as integral to providing an ownable, first of its kind, offering to clients.

Chris McNally, Chief Strategy Officer of CNVYR and former Managing Director of SapientRazerfish had this to say, "I'm a huge believer in the powerful confluence of art and tech, but sound is often overlooked. With the Terrible Records partnership, CNVYR will be in a position to push the possibilities for both our clients and their audiences. Our combo has already proven to be a disruptor, earning some innovative campaigns coming out this spring, and an exciting opportunity to be named AOR of a leader in a white-hot category."

"We work with artists to create amazing, genre defying music. Now we've added a new offering to the mix that allows artists to tell stories in a way we never thought possible," said Terrible Records founder, Ethan Silverman.

"The market has changed and they're new ways to be inspired. I've dreamt of Terrible becoming more than a label and more like an agency, where all the creative assets that help a song spread can be created in one place by one amazing team."

With this creative collaboration - the agency and label feel positioned to deliver what modern brands need. Both CNVYR and Terrible agree distinctly on one thing above all. Enough with the piles of digital tracking ads, and vacuous platforms/dashboards. Leave that to the big box agencies. Let's get back to human connections that move business.

About CNVYR Agency

CNVYR is a group of creative humans that communicate well with other humans. With offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, CNVYR moves brands through storytelling, tech & creativity. conveying the who, what and why a brand exists in ways that connect. https://www.cnvyr.agency

About Terrible Records

Terrible Records is a Los Angeles based label founded by Ethan Silverman. Terrible is a world-renowned top independent, known for working with acclaimed artists such as Solange, Blood Orange, The Voidz, Sir Chloe, Claud and Petey.

Over the last decade, Terrible has built strong relationships in every part of the music industry and formed a respected and trusted home for exciting curation and artist development. https://terriblerecords.com

