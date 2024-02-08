CNX Announces 2023 Year End Reserves

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") announced today its year-end reserves update as of December 31, 2023.

The Company reported 2023 total proved reserves of 8,741 Bcfe, comprised of 6,028 Bcfe of proved developed reserves and 2,713 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves.

Development activity in 2023 converted 819 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves, achieving a 1.46x proved developed replacement ratio.

Future finding and development costs for proved undeveloped reserves of $0.43 per Mcfe and $0.50 per Mcfe when including midstream and water infrastructure investments.

per Mcfe and per Mcfe when including midstream and water infrastructure investments. Average EUR of proved undeveloped reserves in Marcellus and Utica shales of 2.57 Bcfe and 2.73 Bcfe per thousand feet of completed lateral, respectively.

shales of 2.57 Bcfe and 2.73 Bcfe per thousand feet of completed lateral, respectively. Upward proved reserves adjustments of 467 Bcfe due to positive well performance and other changes, primarily offset by downward adjustments of 709 Bcfe due to the SEC five-year booking rule and 465 Bcfe due to lower commodity prices.

"The 2023 year-end reserve update highlights the company's continued replacement of production with capital-efficient development of highly productive reserves against a challenging commodity pricing backdrop," commented Navneet Behl, Chief Operating Officer. "Well and cost performance remain strong, and we continue to refine well timing and placement to optimize reserve development and free cash flow generation as we execute our maintenance of production plan. In addition to the reported proved reserves, CNX has an extensive inventory of high-quality acreage and locations that provides decades of runway for long term intrinsic per share value creation at our current development pace."

Proved Developed Reserves

Summary of Changes in Proved Developed Reserves (Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2022 6,221 Production (560) Sale of Reserves (168) Price Revisions (283) Transferred from Undeveloped 819 Extensions and Discoveries 42 Other Revisions (43) Balance at December 31, 2023 6,028

Proved developed reserves reported at 6,028 Bcfe, or a decrease of 193 Bcfe, compared to 2022. This decrease was driven by production, asset sales during the year, and commodity price adjustments affecting the long-term tail production economics; offset in part, by the conversion of undeveloped reserves.

Proved Undeveloped

Summary of Changes in Proved Undeveloped Reserves (Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2022 3,585 Undeveloped Reserves Transferred to Developed (819) Price Revisions (182) Revisions Due to Plan Changes (169) Revisions Due to SEC 5-Year Booking Rule (709) Revisions Due to Well Performance and Other 467 Extensions and Discoveries 540 Balance at December 31, 2023 2,713

Proved undeveloped reserves reported at 2,713 Bcfe, a decrease of 872 Bcfe compared to 2022. The decline was primarily driven by a 709 Bcfe SEC 5-Year booking rule adjustment due to changes in the development schedule that shifted previously proved undeveloped reserves outside the SEC's five-year development window. The rule requires that wells not developed within the first five years of their initial booking must be excluded in the current year from the proved reserve calculation. The company's focus on capital efficiency and a maintenance of production program has lowered the rate of inventory consumption and deferred development of certain reserves when compared to prior reserve reports. We anticipate that these undeveloped reserves will be added back in future years.

Proved undeveloped reserves finding and development cost (PUD F&D) are $0.43 per Mcfe and $0.50 per Mcfe when including midstream and water infrastructure costs. PUD F&D excludes plugging and abandonment costs.

The following table presents the summary of proved reserves by category:

Bcfe Years Ended December 31,

2023 2022 PDP Reserves 6,028 6,118 PDNP Reserves - 104 PUD Reserves 2,713 3,585 Total Proved Reserves 8,741 9,807



Note: The proved reserve estimate as of December 31, 2023, was prepared by CNX Resources and audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. The SEC PUD guidelines allow a company to book PUD reserves associated with projects that are to occur within the next five years.

Total Reserves: Proved, Probable, and Possible Reserves (3P) and Other Resource Potential

As of December 31, 2023, CNX has total proved, probable, and possible reserves (also known as "3P reserves") of 11.1 Tcfe, which are comprised of developed reserves and reserves expected to be developed in the company's five-year plan. There are an additional 107 Tcfe of recoverable resources that are economic at the commodity futures strip as of December 30, 2023 in the "Other Resource Potential" that the company expects to develop beyond the five-year plan. This large inventory of proved and probable (2P), 3P and Other Resource assets, in addition to our peer leading cost implies meaningful future upside in both the Marcellus and Utica shales in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and will continue to allow the company to add extensions and discoveries over the foreseeable future. The company's 3P reserves have been determined in accordance with the guidelines of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Petroleum Resources Management System.

The following table shows the breakdown of reserves and resource, in Bcfe, from the company's current development and exploration plays:



Proved

Developed Proved

Developed

Non-

Producing Proved

Un-

Developed Total

Proved Probable Possible Total 3P Other

Resource

Potential Total

Reserve

&

Resource Marcellus Shale 5,166 - 1,814 6,980 1,164 536 8,680 62,223 70,903 Coalbed Methane 522 - 290 812 - - 812 956 1,768 Utica Shale 335 - 608 943 611 104 1,658 35,084 36,742 Other (1) 5 - - 5 - - 5 9,218 9,223 Total, Year End 2023 6,028 - 2,713 8,741 1,775 640 11,156 107,480 118,636 Total, Year End 2022 6,118 104 3,585 9,807 1,227 654 11,687 109,629 121,317

Totals may not add due to rounding. Note: (1) Other includes Conventional and Other Shale formations.

Definition: Total Reserve & Resource includes total 3P and other resource potential outside of 3P. The estimates of reserves and future revenue were prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines of the SEC Regulation S-X Rule 4.10(a).

Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows

The following information was prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's Accounting Standards Update No. 2010-03, "Extractive Activities-Oil and Gas (Topic 932)." This topic requires the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to be based on the average, first day-of-the-month price for the year ended December 31, 2023. Because prices used in the calculation are average prices for that year, the standardized measure could vary significantly from year-to-year based on the market conditions that occurred.

The projections should not be viewed as realistic estimates of future cash flows, nor should the "standardized measure" be interpreted as representing current value to CNX. Material revisions to estimates of proved reserves may occur in the future; development and production of the reserves may not occur in the periods assumed; actual prices realized are expected to vary significantly from those used and actual costs may vary. CNX's investment and operating decisions are not based on the information presented, but on a wide range of reserve estimates that include probable as well as proved reserves and on different price and cost assumptions.

The standardized measure is intended to provide a better means for comparing the value of CNX's proved reserves at a given time with those of other gas producing companies than is provided by a comparison of raw proved reserve quantities.

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure







December 31, (Dollars in millions, except gas price/MMBtu)

2023

2022

2021 Average Henry Hub Price ($/MMBtu)

$ 2.637

$ 6.357

$ 3.598 Future cash inflows

$ 20,281

$ 54,714

$ 31,839 Future production costs

(8,515)

(10,225)

(8,247) Future development costs (including abandonments)

(1,903)

(2,234)

(1,736) Future net cash flows (pre-tax)

9,863

42,255

21,856 10% discount factor

(5,662)

(27,754)

(13,775) PV-10 (Non-GAAP measure) (1)

4,201

14,501

8,081 Undiscounted income taxes

(2,507)

(10,696)

(5,839) 10% discount factor

1,416

6,958

3,640 Discounted income taxes

(1,091)

(3,738)

(2,199) Standardized GAAP measure

$ 3,110

$ 10,763

$ 5,882





(1) We calculate our present value at 10% (PV-10) in accordance with the following table. Management believes that the presentation of the non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (GAAP) financial measure of PV-10 provides useful information to investors because it is widely used by professional analysts and sophisticated investors in evaluating oil and gas companies. Because many factors that are unique to each individual company impact the amount of future income taxes estimated to be paid, the use of a pre-tax measure is valuable when comparing companies based on reserves. PV-10 is not a measure of the financial or operating performance under GAAP. PV-10 should not be considered as an alternative to the standardized measure as defined under GAAP. We have included a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure-after-tax discounted future net cash flows.

Supplemental Reserves Information

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pricing as of December 31, 2023:



SEC Adjusted

Pricing (1) Pricing (2) Benchmark Pricing:



WTI Oil Price ($/Bbl) $78.22 $73.22 Average Henry Hub Price ($/MMBtu) $2.64 $2.23 C2+ Natural Gas Liquids ($/Bbl) $18.54 $18.54 Condensate ($/Bbl) $65.06 $65.06





(1) The SEC rules require that the proved reserve calculations be based on the first day of the month unweighted arithmetic average prices over the preceding twelve months. (2) The SEC Pricing is adjusted for quality, hedges, transportation costs, and basis differentials in the calculation of future net cash flows. Henry Hub natural gas price presented in dollars per Mcf.

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves:

Summary of Changes in Proved Reserves (Bcfe) Balance at December 31, 2022 9,807 Extensions and Discoveries 582 Revisions (455) Production (560) Price Adjustments (465) Sales of Reserves (168) Balance at December 31, 2023 8,741



Note: The proved reserve estimate as of December 31, 2023, was prepared by CNX Resources and audited by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.

Future Capital Costs for Proved Reserves:

$ millions Drilling and Completions Capital $1,158 Midstream and Water Infrastructure Capital $210 Plugging and Abandonment Costs $535



Note: Represents the development costs for wells the company expects to turn-in-line over the next five years and plugging and abandonment costs for all proved reserve wells.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development, and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2023, CNX had 8.74 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, condensate, and oil reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

