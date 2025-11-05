CNX Announces Executive Leadership Appointment

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Everett Good, the Company's current Vice President of Finance and Treasury, to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Good will succeed Alan Shepard, who, as previously announced, will assume the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective on the same date.

"The appointment of Everett reflects the depth of talent and continuity within our organization," said CNX President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Shepard. "Throughout his 13-year tenure at CNX, Everett has demonstrated exceptional financial acumen, a deep understanding of our business model, and a commitment to advancing per share value through disciplined capital allocation. Everett's experience across both our upstream and midstream operations, coupled with his disciplined approach to financial management, makes him uniquely positioned to help guide our vertically integrated business model. His continued leadership will help ensure CNX delivers durable, long-term per share value creation as we pursue the opportunities that lie ahead."

Mr. Good most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Treasury since 2021, where he has led the Company's capital markets, strategic planning, and treasury management functions. Prior to that appointment, he held various positions including Director of Finance and Risk Management, Manager of Planning and Corporate Finance, and Corporate Strategy Analyst.

Mr. Good also previously served as Director of Finance and Investor Relations at CNX Midstream Partners LP, a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of midstream energy infrastructure. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and information systems and a Master of Science in accounting from Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 161-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2024, CNX had 8.54 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

