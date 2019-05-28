CNX, EQT, Ascent Resources share outlook at Marcellus and Utica conference

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy Conferences announced its growing speaker line-up for its Marcellus and Utica conference, DUG East, returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh June 18 – 20. Executive speakers from CNX, EQT, Ascent Resources and others will present their company's plans and the new developments in the Marcellus and Utica regions.

"Favorable production economics place the Marcellus and Utica shale plays among the most cost competitive in the nation," said Richard Mason, Chief Technical Director at Hart Energy. "Hundreds of professionals will gather in Pittsburgh to hear how leading producers are keeping production high and costs low at this year's DUG East conference."

CNX turned-in-line 18 wells in Q1 (all in Southwest Marcellus) and plans to have turned-in-line 62 well (with an additional 24 wells in 2020) by year-end. CNX continues to see strong production cash flows and margins. In a morning roundtable, Tim Dugan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer will discuss the company's growth, attention to lease operating expenses, and their gathering and compression profiles.

EQT, one of the biggest natural gas producers in the U.S., will deliver the DUG East operator spotlight presentation by the Vice President of Drilling and Completions, Brad Maddox. The Pittsburgh-headquartered company is known for its super laterals and plans to drill the majority of its wells in the Pennsylvania Marcellus with 13,200-ft average laterals.

Jeff A. Fisher, CEO of Ascent Resources, will give key take-aways from the company's 310,000 net acres in the over-pressured southern part of Ohio's Utica play, bolstered by a $1.5 billion purchase last year. Ascent produces more than 1.8 Bcfe/d in credit to the company's technology, well spacing and commodity prices.

Marcia Simpson, Senior Vice President – Engineering & Operations of Chief Oil & Gas, will share how Chief Oil & Gas navigates Northeast Pennsylvania, a region with tight margins, bustling resources and growing gas demand. Since Chief began leasing in Pennsylvania in 2007, it has produced more than 1 Tcf of gas (gross) from the Marcellus and currently produces about 1 Bcf/d.

Other speakers at this year's 11th annual DUG East conference include:

Brian Akins , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Westmoreland Gas, LLC

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Chris Doyle , President and CEO , Huntley & Huntley Energy Exploration, LLC

President and CEO Kathryn Z. Klaber , Managing Partner , The Klaber Group

Managing Partner Nicole Baird , Asset Manager , Equinor ASA

Asset Manager Rusty Hutson Jr. , Co-Founder and CEO , Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

Co-Founder and CEO Jerry James , Co-Founder, Shale Crescent USA ; President, Artex Oil Company

Co-Founder, ; President, Wally Kandel , Co-Founder, Shale Crescent USA ; Senior Vice President & Plant Manager, Solvay Specialty Polymers USA

Co-Founder, Shale Crescent ; Senior Vice President & Plant Manager, Charles A. Schliebs, Managing Director, Stone Pier Capital Advisors, LP

Managing Director, Des Murphy , Business Development Technology Manager, Halliburton Co.

Business Development Technology Manager, Tom Petrie , Chairman, Petrie Partners

Chairman, Donald R. Raikes , Senior Vice President – Gas Transmission Operations Gas Infrastructure Group, Dominion Energy

Senior Vice President – Gas Transmission Operations Gas Infrastructure Group, Ray Walker , COO, Encino Energy LLC

COO, Richard D. Weber , Chairman and CEO, PennEnergy Resources LLC

For more information about DUG East conference and exhibition, visit DUGEast.com.

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.

Contact: tel +1.713.260.4657, press@hartenergy.com

SOURCE Hart Energy

Related Links

https://www.hartenergy.com

