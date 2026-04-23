CNX Marks First Full Year of Dynamic ESG Reporting with 2025 Sustainability Accomplishments

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) today highlighted its 2025 sustainability accomplishments, marking the first full year since the company shifted from a static annual Corporate Sustainability Report to quarterly ESG Performance Scorecard updates and continuously updated website disclosures. The 2025 results reflect CNX's commitment to treating ESG metrics with the rigor and frequency of financial data while advancing CNX's Appalachia First strategy through Tangible, Impactful, and Local action.

"Last year marked the first full year of CNX's dynamic ESG reporting model, and the results reinforce our view that stakeholders are better served by more timely, more transparent disclosures than by a once-a-year snapshot," said CNX President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Shepard. "Quarterly ESG Performance Scorecard updates and ongoing website disclosures give shareholders, communities, and employees a clearer, more current view of how our actions are creating value for all stakeholders."

CNX's reporting continues to follow Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks.

Highlights from CNX's 2025 sustainability performance include:

One full year of dynamic ESG reporting. During 2025, CNX completed its first full year of quarterly ESG Performance Scorecard updates and continuously refreshed website disclosures, extending the reporting model announced in May 2025. This approach builds on CNX's Radical Transparency philosophy. Notable website updates include a public NOV disclosure page detailing every violation notice received from regulatory bodies, as well as a community investments page summarizing key data on how CNX enhances the local areas where the company operates.

During 2025, CNX completed its first full year of quarterly ESG Performance Scorecard updates and continuously refreshed website disclosures, extending the reporting model announced in May 2025. This approach builds on CNX's Radical Transparency philosophy. Notable website updates include a public NOV disclosure page detailing every violation notice received from regulatory bodies, as well as a community investments page summarizing key data on how CNX enhances the local areas where the company operates. Environmental stewardship backed by data. CNX continued to advance its environmental record in 2025 through disciplined operations, emissions-management efforts, and technology-enabled monitoring across its operating footprint. The company's 2025 ESG Performance Scorecard includes updated data on greenhouse gas emissions, methane intensity, air emissions, water management, waste, leak detection and repair activity, and environmental incidents.

CNX continued to advance its environmental record in 2025 through disciplined operations, emissions-management efforts, and technology-enabled monitoring across its operating footprint. The company's 2025 ESG Performance Scorecard includes updated data on greenhouse gas emissions, methane intensity, air emissions, water management, waste, leak detection and repair activity, and environmental incidents. Radical Transparency in action. CNX expanded its Radical Transparency efforts in 2025. Since inception, over a million data points have been collected, simultaneously reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP), and transparently posted on CNX's website, with monitoring coverage including active and archived sites. In May 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) began conducting the nation's most intensive independent study of unconventional gas wells, with CNX providing unprecedented continuous access to a Washington County well pad for in‑depth independent monitoring of the air emissions before, during, and after development of new wells.

CNX expanded its Radical Transparency efforts in 2025. Since inception, over a million data points have been collected, simultaneously reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP), and transparently posted on CNX's website, with monitoring coverage including active and archived sites. In May 2025, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) began conducting the nation's most intensive independent study of unconventional gas wells, with CNX providing unprecedented continuous access to a Washington County well pad for in‑depth independent monitoring of the air emissions before, during, and after development of new wells. Micro-TIL launched as a new model for corporate community investment. In 2025, CNX announced its hyper-local micro-TIL philanthropic approach to help direct support more quickly and more directly to families, individuals, and organizations in communities where we operate. 2025 CNX Foundation giving: $4 million 2025 number of initiatives supported: 130+ 2025 micro-TIL delivering locally: CNX and its employees continued to deliver direct support to individuals and community organizations. Support generated in part through CNX Foundation's 2025 golf outing and from the 2025 clay shoot is helping fund a nearly $500,000 HVAC upgrade for Apollo-Ridge School District's auditorium and band room. During the holiday season, CNX and its employees also worked with community partners to support families in need, including gift programs that reached hundreds of families and children across the company's operating area.

In 2025, CNX announced its hyper-local micro-TIL philanthropic approach to help direct support more quickly and more directly to families, individuals, and organizations in communities where we operate. Workforce development and local opportunity. CNX continued to support workforce pathways across Appalachia through the CNX Mentorship Academy and the Energy Short Service Employee (SSE) internship program. The 2024–2025 Mentorship Academy cohort included 73 graduating seniors, with more than 30% obtaining full-time employment and 51% planning to pursue continued education. Enrollment in the current 2025–2026 Academy class increased 60% from the prior year. Eleven energy industry companies and eight interns participated in the 2025 Energy SSE internship, with 75% of interns obtaining full-time employment at program end.

CNX continued to support workforce pathways across Appalachia through the CNX Mentorship Academy and the Energy Short Service Employee (SSE) internship program. The 2024–2025 Mentorship Academy cohort included 73 graduating seniors, with more than 30% obtaining full-time employment and 51% planning to pursue continued education. Enrollment in the current 2025–2026 Academy class increased 60% from the prior year. Eleven energy industry companies and eight interns participated in the 2025 Energy SSE internship, with 75% of interns obtaining full-time employment at program end. Community presence and local partnerships. The Headquarters at CNX continues to support minority and women-owned business enterprises, educational institutions, and community nonprofit organizations – providing workspace to 27 tenants. The company also continues to emphasize support for local contractors and suppliers. CNX's local percent of small business spend increased to 64% in 2025.

The Headquarters at CNX continues to support minority and women-owned business enterprises, educational institutions, and community nonprofit organizations – providing workspace to 27 tenants. The company also continues to emphasize support for local contractors and suppliers. CNX's local percent of small business spend increased to 64% in 2025. Safety and governance discipline. CNX's ESG Performance Scorecard continues to track workforce, safety, and governance indicators, including total recordable incident rate, lost time incident rate, employee retention, board composition, and community investment.

"Our sustainability strategy is rooted in Appalachia First," said CNX Senior Vice President of Compliance and Reporting Hayley Scott. "In 2025, that meant continuing to invest in environmental performance, expanding Radical Transparency, launching micro-TIL, and supporting workforce development in ways that create lasting value for our communities, employees, and shareholders."

The ESG Performance Scorecard has limited assurance procedures performed by Keramida, Inc., a WBE-certified global sustainability and EHS services firm, for 2025, 2024 and 2023 Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, air emissions, water, and waste data, while CNX's Internal Audit team has reviewed and provided limited assurance on all other ESG performance metrics, ensuring data integrity.

Additional information about CNX's sustainability initiatives, ESG Performance Scorecard, and Radical Transparency efforts is available at www.cnx.com/sustainability-radical-transparency.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 162-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2025, CNX had 9.7 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation