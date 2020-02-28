CNX Midstream 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM" or the "Partnership"), filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2020.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, is available for download at www.cnxmidstream.com on our Investors/SEC Filings page, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

The Partnership's unitholders may receive, free of charge, printed copies of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains audited financial statements, by writing to Investor Relations, CNX Midstream Partners, 1000 CONSOL Energy Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

CNX Midstream Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com.

