CNX Midstream Partners LP Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Public Offering of Common Units

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM" or the "Partnership") today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,500,000 common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership by NBL Midstream, LLC, a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) (the "Selling Unitholder"), at a public offering price of $18.30 per common unit. The Selling Unitholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional common units at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The Partnership will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common units in the offering and the number of outstanding common units will remain unchanged. The offering is scheduled to close on June 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under the Partnership's name or from the underwriters of the offering as follows:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: 800-831-9146

Barclays Capital Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (888) 603-5847

Email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com

The common units are being offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About CNX Midstream Partners LP

CNXM is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNXM's assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the federal securities laws) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the proposed offering. When we use the words "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release, if any, speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the factors discussed in our 2017 Form 10-K under "Risk Factors," as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs, which are on file with the SEC.

