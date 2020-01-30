CNX Midstream Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) ("CNXM", "CNX Midstream" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operational results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2019.(1)

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Partnership continued its solid financial performance during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Comparative results net to the Partnership, with the exception of net cash provided by operating activities, which is presented on a gross consolidated basis, were as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 48.5



$ 42.6



$ 174.3



$ 134.0

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41.4



$ 48.9



$ 217.1



$ 180.1

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) $ 61.7



$ 53.5



$ 232.0



$ 174.7

Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP)(2) $ 48.4



$ 42.7



$ 181.9



$ 138.6

Distribution coverage ratio(2) 1.30x



1.57x



1.41x



1.39x



Full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $232 million and distributable cash flow of $182 million exceeded the high-end of the company's previously stated guidance of $220-$230 million and $170-$180 million, respectively. For 2019, total gross capital investment was $328 million, and total capital investment net to the Partnership was $316 million, which were within the previously stated guidance of $310-$330 million.

"The team finished the year with a strong quarter, capping another year of growth and impressive financial and operating performance for CNX Midstream," said Nicholas J. DeIuliis, Chief Executive Officer of CNX Midstream GP LLC (the "General Partner"). "This marks the 19th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase at the targeted 15% annual growth rate. For the full year 2019, CNXM reported a 30% increase in net income, a 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow grew by 31% over 2018 results."

Mr. DeIuliis continued, "In 2019 we completed a substantial portion of major system upgrades consisting of increasing capacity, adding multiple tiers of gathering pressures for CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX"), and expanding our market outlets. These upgrades included additional compression horsepower and capacity in our McQuay system area, as well as new greenfield compressor station projects, pipeline infrastructure, and transmission pipeline interconnects in our Richhill field. This was a massive undertaking and the team executed flawlessly. These system upgrades will benefit CNXM and CNX for years to come. CNXM continues to expect capital investments to decline significantly in 2020, resulting in approximately $130 million in free cash flow(3). Over the past five years, CNXM's EBITDA and distributable cash flow per LP unit grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% and 24%, respectively. We expect continued EBITDA growth of approximately 12% and 15% in 2020 and 2021(2), respectively, compared to the midpoints of 2020 and 2021 guidance, while we expect capital expenditures to decline over those same time periods. Lastly, we are reaffirming our 15% annual distribution growth target through 2023."

Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) Elimination Transaction

On January 29, 2020, CNX and CNXM entered into and closed definitive agreements to eliminate CNXM's IDRs held by its general partner and to convert the 2.0% general partner interest in CNXM into a non-economic general partnership interest (collectively, the "IDR Elimination Transaction").

Pursuant to the IDR Elimination Transaction agreements, CNX will receive the following consideration in exchange for the IDRs and the 2% general partner interest:

26 million CNXM common units;

3 million new CNXM Class B units. The newly issued Class B units will not receive or accrue distributions until January 1, 2022 , at which time they will automatically convert into CNXM common units; and

, at which time they will automatically convert into CNXM common units; and $135 million cash, payable in three installments of $50 million on December 31, 2020 , $50 million on December 31, 2021 and $35 million on December 31, 2022 .

As a result of the IDR Elimination Transaction, CNX now owns 47.7 million common units, or approximately 53.1%, of the outstanding limited partner interests in CNXM, excluding the Class B units. Upon conversion of the Class B units to CNXM common units on January 1, 2022, CNX's ownership will increase to 50.7 million units on a proforma basis.

The boards of directors of CNX and CNXM, as well as the CNXM Conflicts Committee, which consists entirely of independent directors of CNXM, unanimously approved the IDR Elimination Transaction. Commenting on the transaction, Mr. DeIuliis said: "This transaction simplifies our capital structure and sets the midstream company up to excel during its next chapter. We have reduced CNXM's cost of capital, further aligned CNX's equity interest with common unitholders, and removed a key overhang expressed by the investor base. This transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow (DCF) per unit in the first year and gain further accretion in year two."

Jefferies Group LLC acted as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to CNX. Evercore Group L.L.C. acted as financial advisor and Baker Botts L.L.P. acted as legal advisor to the CNXM Conflicts Committee. Citi acted as financial advisor to the CNX board of directors.

2020 Guidance

Based on current expectations, management reaffirms the following guidance:

($ in millions) 2020E

Reaffirmed Throughput (BBtu/d)* 1,600 - 1,750 Capital Expenditures $80 - $100 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $250 - $270 Distributable Cash Flow(2) $185 - $205 Distribution Coverage(2) 1.2x - 1.3x LP Distribution Growth Target 15%

*Excludes third-party volumes under high-pressure short-haul agreements.

The Partnership expects EBITDA to grow approximately 15% in 2021, compared to the midpoint of 2020 guidance(2). The Partnership expects capital expenditures to decline meaningfully in 2021, compared to 2020.

Quarterly Distribution

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of CNXM's general partner, CNX Midstream GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.4143 per unit with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be made on February 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2020. Given the record date, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, CNX will receive distributions on the new CNXM common units and not on the IDR's or 2.0% general partner interest. The distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $1.6572 per unit, represents an increase of 3.6% over the prior quarter, and an increase of 15% over the distribution paid with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Capital Investment and Resources

For full year 2019, CNX Midstream's total capital investment net to the Partnership was $316 million, which includes investment in expansion projects of $295 million and maintenance capital of $21 million.

As of December 31, 2019, CNX Midstream had outstanding borrowings of $312 million under its $600 million revolving credit facility.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call

(1) Unless otherwise indicated, the reporting measures included in this news release reflect the unallocated total activity of the three development companies that have or had been jointly owned, as applicable, by the Partnership and CNX Gathering LLC ("CNX Gathering") since completion of the Partnership's initial public offering ("IPO") in September 2014. In connection with the previously announced transaction with HG Energy in May 2018, the Partnership distributed its 5% interest in the Growth System to CNX Gathering and has no remaining interests in the Growth Systems. The Partnership's current financial interests in the development companies are: 100% in the Anchor Systems and 5% in the Additional Systems. Because the Partnership owns a controlling interest in each of these two development companies, it fully consolidates their financial results. CNX Gathering, which is wholly owned by CNX Resources Corporation, owns a 95% noncontrolling interest in the Additional Systems of the Partnership.



(2) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow (DCF), and cash distribution coverage are not measures or ratios that are recognized under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP reporting measures appear in the financial tables which follow.



(3) Free cash flow (FCF) calculated as Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million less interest expense of $40 million less capital expenditures of $90 million.

CNX Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Our assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available at our website www.cnxmidstream.com .

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Gathering revenue — related party $ 63,048



$ 50,720



$ 231,482



$ 167,048

Gathering revenue — third party 18,453



20,097



74,315



89,620

Total Revenue 81,501



70,817



305,797



256,668

















Expenses













Operating expense — related party 4,776



5,169



22,943



19,814

Operating expense — third party 6,190



6,599



23,964



27,343

General and administrative expense — related party 4,361



3,575



15,928



13,867

General and administrative expense — third party 1,633



1,956



5,769



8,595

Loss on asset sales and abandonments —



—



7,229



2,501

Depreciation expense 6,677



5,334



24,371



21,939

Interest expense 7,668



6,751



30,293



23,614

Total Expense 31,305



29,384



130,497



117,673

Net Income 50,196



41,433



175,300



138,995

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,700



(1,118)



989



4,953

Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 48,496



$ 42,551



$ 174,311



$ 134,042

















Calculation of Limited Partner Interest in Net Income:













Net Income Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 48,496



$ 42,551



$ 174,311



$ 134,042

Less: General partner interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights(1) —



4,635



18,707



13,387

Limited partner interest in net income $ 48,496



$ 37,916



$ 155,604



$ 120,655

















Earnings per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.76



$ 0.60



$ 2.44



$ 1.90

Diluted $ 0.76



$ 0.59



$ 2.44



$ 1.89

















Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 63,737



63,640



63,726



63,635

Diluted 63,796



63,732



63,769



63,694



(1) For the purposes of calculating net income attributable to the General Partner in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, the financial impact of IDRs was recognized in respect of the quarter for which the distributions were declared.

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except number of units)



(Unaudited)





December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash $ 31



$ 3,966

Receivables — related party 21,076



17,073

Receivables — third party 7,935



7,028

Other current assets 1,976



2,383

Total Current Assets 31,018



30,450

Property and Equipment:





Property and equipment 1,302,566



974,394

Less — accumulated depreciation 106,975



82,619

Property and Equipment — Net 1,195,591



891,775

Other Assets:





Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,731



—

Other assets 3,262



3,203

Total Other Assets 7,993



3,203









TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,234,602



$ 925,428









LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL





Current Liabilities:





Trade accounts payable $ 15,683



$ 9,401

Accrued interest payable 7,973



7,761

Accrued liabilities 43,634



26,757

Due to related party 4,787



4,980

Total Current Liabilities 72,077



48,899

Other Liabilities:





Revolving credit facility 311,750



84,000

Long-term debt 394,162



393,215

Total Other Liabilities 705,912



477,215









Total Liabilities 777,989



526,114









Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest:





Limited partner units (63,736,622 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and

63,639,676 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018) 380,473



320,543

General partner interest 7,280



10,900

Partners' capital attributable to CNX Midstream Partners LP 387,753



331,443

Noncontrolling interest 68,860



67,871

Total Partners' Capital and Noncontrolling Interest 456,613



399,314

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL $ 1,234,602



$ 925,428



CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net Income $ 50,196



$ 41,433



$ 175,300



$ 138,995

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation expense and amortization of debt issuance costs 7,149



5,811



26,256



23,540

Unit-based compensation 399



636



1,880



2,411

Loss on asset sales and abandonments —



—



7,229



2,501

Other —



—



49



388

Changes in assets and liabilities:













Due to/from affiliate (2,252)



(1,704)



(3,874)



(1,580)

Receivables — third party (1,861)



157



(907)



1,223

Other current and non-current assets 1,231



471



(4,070)



475

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (13,480)



2,104



15,199



12,162

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 41,382



48,908



217,062



180,115

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (76,459)



(59,503)



(327,615)



(145,331)

Proceeds from sale of assets —



—



—



6,462

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (76,459)



(59,503)



(327,615)



(138,869)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Contributions from (distributions to) general partner and noncontrolling interest holders, net —



—



31



(3,505)

Quarterly distributions to unitholders (32,371)



(25,679)



(119,216)



(94,044)

Net payments on unsecured $250.0 million credit facility —



—



—



(149,500)

Net borrowings on secured $600.0 million credit facility 65,750



40,000



227,750



84,000

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount —



—



—



394,000

Debt issuance costs —



(710)



(1,251)



(6,077)

Vested units withheld for unitholder taxes (6)



—



(696)



(348)

Acquisition of Shirley-Penns System —



—



—



(265,000)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 33,373



13,611



106,618



(40,474)

















Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash (1,704)



3,016



(3,935)



772

Cash at Beginning of Period 1,735



950



3,966



3,194

Cash at End of Period $ 31



$ 3,966



$ 31



$ 3,966



CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 50,196



$ 41,433



$ 175,300



$ 138,995

Depreciation expense 6,677



5,334



24,371



21,939

Interest expense 7,668



6,751



30,293



23,614

EBITDA 64,541



53,518



229,964



184,548

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 399



636



1,880



2,411

Loss on asset sales and abandonments —



—



7,229



2,501

Adjusted EBITDA 64,940



54,154



239,073



189,460

Less:













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,700



(1,118)



989



4,953

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest 399



393



1,580



3,128

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,136



1,389



4,506



4,329

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest —



—



—



2,375

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 61,705



$ 53,490



$ 231,998



$ 174,675

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership 7,812



6,040



29,226



19,221

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership 5,494



4,735



20,885



16,892

Distributable Cash Flow $ 48,399



$ 42,715



$ 181,887



$ 138,562

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 41,382



$ 48,908



$ 217,062



$ 180,115

Interest expense 7,668



6,751



30,293



23,614

Loss on asset sales and abandonments —



—



7,229



2,501

Other, including changes in working capital 15,890



(1,505)



(15,511)



(16,770)

Adjusted EBITDA 64,940



54,154



239,073



189,460

Less:













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,700



(1,118)



989



4,953

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest 399



393



1,580



3,128

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,136



1,389



4,506



4,329

Loss on asset sales attributable to noncontrolling interest —



—



—



2,375

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 61,705



$ 53,490



$ 231,998



$ 174,675

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership 7,812



6,040



29,226



19,221

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership 5,494



4,735



20,885



16,892

Distributable Cash Flow $ 48,399



$ 42,715



$ 181,887



$ 138,562



The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow by quarter and for the most recently completed twelve month period with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are net income and net cash provided by operating activities.

(Unaudited) Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Twelve

Months

Ended

December 31, 2019 Net Income $ 34,976



$ 46,463



$ 43,665



$ 50,196



$ 175,300

Depreciation expense 5,650



5,860



6,184



6,677



24,371

Interest expense 7,339



7,685



7,601



7,668



30,293

EBITDA 47,965



60,008



57,450



64,541



229,964

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 612



541



328



399



1,880

Loss on asset sales and abandonments 7,229



—



—



—



7,229

Adjusted EBITDA 55,806



60,549



57,778



64,940



239,073

Less:

















Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (131)



(282)



(298)



1,700



989

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest 394



395



392



399



1,580

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,120



1,098



1,152



1,136



4,506

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 54,423



$ 59,338



$ 56,532



$ 61,705



$ 231,998

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership 6,604



7,282



7,528



7,812



29,226

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership 4,835



5,168



5,388



5,494



20,885

Distributable Cash Flow $ 42,984



$ 46,888



$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 181,887





















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 49,913



$ 74,753



$ 51,014



$ 41,382



$ 217,062

Interest expense 7,339



7,685



7,601



7,668



30,293

Loss on asset sales and abandonments 7,229



—



—



—



7,229

Other, including changes in working capital (8,675)



(21,889)



(837)



15,890



(15,511)

Adjusted EBITDA 55,806



60,549



57,778



64,940



239,073

Less:

















Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (131)



(282)



(298)



1,700



989

Depreciation expense attributable to noncontrolling interest 394



395



392



399



1,580

Other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,120



1,098



1,152



1,136



4,506

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 54,423



$ 59,338



$ 56,532



$ 61,705



$ 231,998

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership 6,604



7,282



7,528



7,812



29,226

Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership 4,835



5,168



5,388



5,494



20,885

Distributable Cash Flow $ 42,984



$ 46,888



$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 181,887

Distributions Declared $ 28,940



$ 30,637



$ 32,371



$ 37,197



$ 129,145

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Declared 1.49 x

1.53 x

1.35 x

1.30 x

1.41 x



















Distributable Cash Flow $ 42,984



$ 46,888



$ 43,616



$ 48,399



$ 181,887

Distributions Paid $ 27,268



$ 28,940



$ 30,637



$ 32,371



$ 119,216

Distribution Coverage Ratio - Paid 1.58 x

1.62 x

1.42 x

1.50 x

1.53 x

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of the Partnership's projected adjusted EBITDA and projected distributable cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is projected net income. The following projections represent the approximate midpoint of the announced full year 2020 expected guidance ranges of adjusted EBITDA ($250-$270 million) and full year distributable cash flow ($185-$205 million) attributable to the Partnership. CNX Midstream's financial guidance is based on numerous assumptions about future events and conditions and, therefore, could vary materially from actual results. These estimates are meant to provide guidance only and are subject to revision for acquisitions or operating environment changes.

(unaudited) (in millions) 2020

Guidance

2021

Guidance Net Income $ 194



$ 235

Depreciation expense 29



31

Interest expense 43



39

EBITDA 266



305

Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 3



3

Adjusted EBITDA 269



308

Less:





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 7



6

Depreciation and other expenses attributable to noncontrolling interest 2



2

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to General and Limited Partner Ownership Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 260



$ 300

Less: cash interest expense, net to the Partnership 40



n/a Less: maintenance capital expenditures, net to the Partnership 25



n/a Distributable Cash Flow $ 195



n/a

Development Companies Jointly Owned by CNX Gathering LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP Operating Income Summary, Selected Operating Statistics and Capital Investment (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2019

Anchor

Additional

Total Income Summary









Revenue $ 296,109



$ 9,688



$ 305,797

Expenses 121,850



8,647



130,497

Net Income $ 174,259



$ 1,041



$ 175,300













Operating Statistics - Gathered Volumes









Dry gas (BBtu/d) 859



22



881

Wet gas (BBtu/d) 659



60



719

Other (BBtu/d)* 221



—



221

Total Gathered Volumes 1,739



82



1,821













Capital Investment









Maintenance capital $ 20,828



$ 1,130



$ 21,958

Expansion capital 294,076



11,581



305,657

Total Capital Investment $ 314,904



$ 12,711



$ 327,615













Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP









Maintenance capital $ 20,828



$ 57



$ 20,885

Expansion capital 294,076



579



294,655

Total Capital Investment Net to CNX Midstream Partners LP $ 314,904



$ 636



$ 315,540



*Includes condensate handling and third-party volumes we gather under high-pressure short-haul agreements.

