CNX Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) today announced the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report details execution against Key Performance Indicators and outlines activities and initiatives undertaken during the past year toward the Company's comprehensive corporate responsibility goals.

CNX President and Chief Executive Officer Nicholas J. DeIuliis commented, "This report outlines the actions and initiatives we are engaged in to safely and compliantly provide clean-burning natural gas to fulfill today's energy needs and tomorrow's promise. We're proud of what we do and proud to be part of a natural gas revolution that is sweeping the globe—a revolution that is rapidly improving the environment, providing low-cost energy security to billions and fueling a new, natural gas-enabled industrial revolution in the Pittsburgh region and far beyond. This report highlights our belief that natural gas is a cornerstone fuel and a critical element of America's and the world's long-term energy future."

Following are key highlights included in the 2018 report:

Reducing employee and contractor safety incident rates, which already exceeded industry averages, by 40 percent.



Introducing the Appalachian Basin's first all-electric frac fleet, which converts field gas into electricity while reducing emissions, noise, risk and environmental footprint.



Reusing or recycling 95 percent of wastewater.



Investing in our communities with over $1 billion spent on local contract services and materials, and 90 percent of our contractor workforce being permanent residents of the tri-state region.

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term value for its shareholders, employees and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

