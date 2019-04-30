CNX Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 Guidance

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") reports first quarter results and provides updated 2019 guidance.

The following financial results are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.:

During the first quarter of 2019:

The company reported a net loss attributable to CNX shareholders of $87 million , or a loss of $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $528 million , or earnings of $2.35 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. Included in the 2019 loss was an unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments of $154 million . Included in the 2018 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $52 million .

, or a loss of per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of , or earnings of per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. Included in the 2019 loss was an unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments of . Included in the 2018 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of . The company reported total production costs of $1.99 per Mcfe, including $0.88 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to $2.10 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter.

per Mcfe, including per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to per Mcfe, including per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of $65 million for the 2019 first quarter, compared to net income of $546 million in the first quarter of 2018.

for the 2019 first quarter, compared to net income of in the first quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures were $299 million , compared to $232 million spent in the year-earlier quarter.

, compared to spent in the year-earlier quarter. The company had total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding of 197,475,702 compared to 224,182,536 shares in the first quarter of 2018.

"Our updated activity set and capital program is positioning the company to deliver approximately $500 million in free cash flow in 2020," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "Our updated 2019 capital program coupled with completing and turning-in-line the drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells in 2020, delivers 2020 production growth of approximately 10%, compared to the midpoint of the 2019 guidance. This would result in substantial free cash flow under the forward strip, which is protected by our considerable hedge book. We expect to deploy that free cash flow across three options: incremental 2020 activity at high internal rates of return (IRRs), debt reduction, and/or additional share buybacks."

First Quarter Highlights

CNX's management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful for investors in analyzing the company. Stand-alone results include both CNX's Exploration & Production (E&P) and Unallocated segments (but not the Midstream segment) plus distributions CNX receives from CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNXM"). CNX believes that providing Stand-alone results provides investors with more transparency and a better ability to compare CNX's financial results to those of our peer group. The term "consolidated" includes 100% of the results of CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, and CNXM on a consolidated basis.

Sales volumes of 133 Bcfe, or an increase of 3% from the 130 Bcfe sold in the first quarter of 2018.

Fully burdened cash margin of $1.36 per Mcfe, or an increase of 6% from the $1.28 per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2018.

per Mcfe, or an increase of 6% from the per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2018. Decreased net debt to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX to 2.1x.

Bought back 3,121,054 additional shares, resulting in 15% reduction in total share count since the start of our program.

Shaw 1G deep Utica Shale well remediated with minimal impact to program.

"As was the case with the fourth quarter of 2018, in the first quarter of 2019, CNX displayed exceptional cash cost discipline resulting in strong cash margins," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "Our cash costs, cash margins, and production helped us to further reduce our leverage ratio. Opportunistic share buybacks continued at discounted prices relative to our internal NAV per share views, with a 15% reduction in total share count since the start of our program. The cycle of intrinsic per share value creation worked once again."

The following table represents certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the company:1





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter

Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended

Ended







March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018





March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018



(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Stand-alone

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Consolidated

% Increase/

(Decrease) Adjusted Net Income

$ 28



$ 27



3.7 %

$ 67



$ 60



11.7 % Total Shares Outstanding (in millions)2

195.5



217.9



(10.3) %

—



—



— % Adjusted Net Income per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.14



$ 0.12



16.7 %

—



—



— % Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 224



$ 224



— %

$ 268



$ 259



3.5 % Adjusted EBITDAX per Outstanding Share2

$ 1.15



$ 1.03



11.7 %

$ 1.37



$ 1.19



15.1 % Capital Expenditures3

$ 223



$ 218



2.3 %

—



—



— %





1 The Non-GAAP financial measures in the table above are defined and reconciled to GAAP net income, under the caption "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2 For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, total shares outstanding of 195,467,633 (Non-GAAP) are as of April 15, 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, total shares outstanding of 217,910,958 (Non-GAAP) are as of April 16, 2018. 3 Capital expenditures exclude $75.9 million and $13.9 million of total capital investment net to CNXM in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, as reported in CNXM First Quarter Results.

The following table highlights operating cash and fully burdened cash margins:





Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018 Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 2.97



$ 3.00

Total Production Cash Costs1

1.11



1.21

Operating Cash Margin

$ 1.86



$ 1.79

Operating Cash Margin (%)

63 %

60 %









Total Fully Burdened Cash Costs2

$ 1.61



$ 1.72

Fully Burdened Cash Margin

$ 1.36



$ 1.28

Fully Burdened Cash Margin (%)

46 %

43 %





1 See the "Price and Cost Data Per Mcfe" table below for reconciliation to total Production Costs. 2 Fully burdened cash costs, includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

Operations:

During the quarter, we used up to five horizontal rigs and drilled nine wells. Many of the rigs are being utilized in batch drilling on pads that in some cases have stacked pay development.

During the quarter, the company utilized two frac crews to complete 14 wells, which included: 7 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 7 Marcellus Shale wells in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

CNX turned-in-line 18 wells in the first quarter, which included: 13 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and five Marcellus Shale wells in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

CNX's natural gas production in the quarter came from the following categories:





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended







March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018

% Increase/

(Decrease)

December 31,

2018

% Increase/

(Decrease) GAS



















Marcellus Sales Volumes (Bcf)

81.6



56.1



45.5 %

79.2



3.0 % Utica Sales Volumes (Bcf)

30.6



41.4



(26.1) %

34.4



(11.0) % CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)

13.7



15.9



(13.8) %

14.8



(7.4) % Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)1

—



4.1



(100.0) %

0.1



(100.0) %





















LIQUIDS2



















NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

6.7



11.1



(39.6) %

7.1



(5.6) % Oil Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

—



0.1



(100.0) %

0.1



(100.0) % Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.4



0.8



(50.0) %

0.4



— %





















TOTAL (Bcfe)

133.0



129.5



2.7 %

136.1



(2.3) %





















Average Daily Production

(MMcfe)

1,478.0



1,439.0







1,479.1











1 Other Sales Volumes: primarily related to shallow oil and gas production that was sold at the end of the first quarter of 2018. 2 NGLs, Oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

PRICE AND COST DATA PER MCFE — Quarter-to-Quarter Comparison:





Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2018 Average Sales Price - Gas

$ 3.21



$ 2.96



$ 3.59

Average Loss on Commodity Derivative Instruments - Cash Settlement- Gas

$ (0.33)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.56)

Average Sales Price - Oil*

$ 7.26



$ 9.41



$ 10.09

Average Sales Price - NGLs*

$ 4.46



$ 4.58



$ 4.09

Average Sales Price - Condensate*

$ 6.50



$ 8.22



$ 6.39















Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 2.97



$ 3.00



$ 3.09















Lease Operating Expense

$ 0.14



$ 0.28



$ 0.12

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees

0.05



0.07



0.06

Transportation, Gathering and Compression

0.92



0.86



0.82

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

0.88



0.89



0.89

Total Production Costs

$ 1.99



$ 2.10



$ 1.89















Total Production Cash Costs, before DD&A

$ 1.11



$ 1.21



$ 1.00

Cash Margin, before DD&A

$ 1.86



$ 1.79



$ 2.09







* NGLs, Oil, and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

Note: "Total Production Costs" excludes Selling, General, and Administration and Other Operating Expenses.

In the first quarter of 2019, total production costs improved, compared to the year-earlier quarter, mainly through reductions in LOE, offset by a modest impairment to transportation, gathering, and compression. The primary driver to LOE improving was the reduction in water disposal costs due to increased reuse in well completions. Transportation, gathering, and compression costs were modestly impaired in the quarter due primarily to an increase in CNXM gathering fees and new firm transportation (FT) contracts, resulting from increased Southwest Pennsylvania Marcellus Shale production.

Marketing:

For the first quarter of 2019, CNX's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, and condensate was $2.97 per Mcfe. CNX's average price for natural gas was $3.21 per Mcf for the quarter and, including cash settlements from hedging, was $2.88 per Mcf. The average realized price for all liquids for the first quarter of 2019 was $27.41 per barrel.

CNX's weighted average differential from NYMEX in the first quarter of 2019 was negative $0.17 per MMBtu, which is the best first quarter differential the company has realized since 2015. CNX's average sales price for natural gas before hedging decreased 10.6% to $3.21 per Mcf compared with the average sales price of $3.59 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease results primarily from a lower Henry Hub price offset in part by improved basis pricing. Including the impact of cash settlements from hedging, CNX's average sales price for natural gas was $0.15 per Mcf, or 5.0%, lower than the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.06 per Mcf, or 2.1%, higher than last year's first quarter.

Total hedged natural gas production in the 2019 second quarter is 95.1 Bcf. The annual gas hedge position is shown in the table below:





2019

2020 Volumes Hedged (Bcf), as of 4/11/19

377.0*

471.3





* Includes actual settlements of 113.6 Bcf.

CNX's hedged gas volumes include a combination of NYMEX financial hedges, index (NYMEX and basis) financial hedges, and physical fixed price sales. In addition, to protect the NYMEX hedge volumes from basis exposure, CNX enters into basis-only financial hedges and physical sales with fixed basis at certain sales points. CNX's gas hedge position through 2023 as of April 11, 2019 is shown in the table below:





Q2 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 NYMEX Only Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

91.1



360.1



459.9



395.1



268.5



119.7

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 3.04



$ 3.04



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 2.97



$ 2.85

Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

4.0



16.9



11.4



21.1



13.6



27.6

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.53



$ 2.62



$ 2.42



$ 2.49



$ 2.57



$ 2.10

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)1

95.1



377.0



471.3



416.2



282.1



147.3





















































NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)2























Volumes (Bcf)

95.1



377.0



440.4



370.3



222.4



113.7

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.66



$ 2.70



$ 2.49



$ 2.37



$ 2.35



$ 2.23

NYMEX Only Hedges Exposed to Basis























Volumes (Bcf)

—



—



30.9



45.9



59.7



33.6

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ —



$ —



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 2.97



$ 2.85

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)1

95.1



377.0



471.3



416.2



282.1



147.3







1 Q2 2019 and 2019 exclude 5.0 Bcf and 3.2 Bcf, respectively, of physical basis sales not matched with NYMEX hedges. 2 Includes physical sales with fixed basis in Q2 2019, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 of 28.3 Bcf, 126.1 Bcf, 77.4 Bcf, 74.3 Bcf, 34.1 Bcf, and 3.4 Bcf, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2019, CNX added additional NYMEX natural gas hedges of 61.6 Bcf, 46.0 Bcf, 37.9 Bcf, and 6.9 Bcf, for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively. To help mitigate basis exposure on NYMEX hedges, in the first quarter CNX added 12.9 Bcf, 20.4 Bcf, 64.2 Bcf, 24.7 Bcf, and 15.5 Bcf, of basis hedges for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Finance:

At March 31, 2019, CNX's net debt to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX was 2.1x. On a consolidated basis, CNX's net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDAX was 2.3x.

At March 31, 2019, the company's credit facility had $514 million of borrowings outstanding and $193 million of letters of credit outstanding, leaving $1,393 million of unused capacity. In addition, CNX holds 21.7 million CNXM limited partnership units, with a current market value of approximately $328 million as of April 16, 2019, a 2% General Partner interest, and incentive distribution rights.

Since the October 2017 inception of the current repurchase program and as of April 15, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 36.0 million shares for approximately $518 million life-to-date, resulting in 195,467,633 shares outstanding, which is an approximately 15% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $232 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

In March, CNX received $500 million in gross proceeds from a new 7.25% 2027 senior notes offering and repurchased (via tender offer) $400 million of the company's existing 5.875% notes due in 2022 and used the remaining balance to pay down the credit facility.

After the quarter, CNX amended and restated its credit facility while maintaining a $2.1 billion borrowing base and elected commitments. The amendment extends the maturity from March 2023 to April 2024 and reduced the company's pricing grid by 25 basis points on all outstanding borrowings.

Guidance and Capital Update:

CNX expects to generate approximately $500 million in free cash flow in 2020 based on the following projected operational and financial results below.

CNX reaffirms 2019 production volumes of 495-515 Bcfe. These production volumes equate to an approximately 5% annual increase, based on the midpoint of guidance, compared to 2018 volumes from retained assets of 480 Bcfe.

Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

Previous

Updated



2019E

2019E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High Stand-Alone (Including Distributions)(2)

$790

$825

$770

$790 Consolidated

$945

$985

$920

$950





(1) Updated EBITDAX based on NYMEX as of April 5, 2019. (2) Includes approximately $55 million of projected distributions from ownership interests in CNXM.



Note: CNX is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected financial results contained in this release, including free cash flow, adjusted EBITAX, fully burdened cash costs and other metrics to their respective comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

The decreases in 2019 adjusted EBITDAX figures are primarily due to a decline in natural gas prices since January 15, 2019, which is the date used for the previous guidance.

"When we disclosed our 2019 minimum activity guidance in February, we discussed our intention to assess performance and data before committing to significant incremental activity in the Utica," continued Mr. DeIuliis. "Since then a number of developments have helped us to continue to build confidence in the deep dry Utica program. First, CPA Utica type curves continue to perform. Second, drilling efficiencies in the SWPA Utica region create confidence in the 'D' of drilling and completion (D&C). Third, refined completion designs should reduce the 'C' of D&C. Although we still desire production data for the SWPA region to refine type curve projections, these advancements place us in a position to commit to measured incremental activity for 2019 and early 2020, most of it being in the deep dry Utica."

Capital Expenditures

Previous

Updated



2019E

2019E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High Drilling & Completion (D&C)

$575

$625

$695

$745 Non-D&C

$175

$175

$200

$200 Total Stand-Alone Capital

$750

$800

$895

$945 CNX Midstream LP Capital

$250

$280

$310

$330 Total Consolidated Capital

$1,000

$1,080

$1,205

$1,275

The company will continue to evaluate multiple factors to determine incremental activity throughout 2019 and 2020.

For 2019 and 2020 combined, updated capital spend is approximately $885 million in D&C capital to turn-in-line (TIL) 86 wells, which includes approximately $15 million associated with the Shaw 1G event. This compares to the previous guidance of spending approximately $700 million in D&C capital to TIL 72 wells across 2019 and 2020. The incremental activity of 14 wells consists of: 11 deep dry Utica and eight Marcellus wells, less five Monroe County, Ohio, Utica wells that have been deferred as part of the updated guidance. The 11 incremental deep dry Utica wells have substantially lower operating costs, compared to Marcellus wells, and produce meaningful risk-adjusted returns, despite having modestly higher capital costs.

This guidance builds the free cash flow view of 2020:

($ in million, except per unit)

2020E Production (Bcfe)

~555 Weighted Average Revenue (NYMEX+Hedges) ($/Mcfe)

$2.65 Fully Burdened Cash Costs ($/Mcfe)(1)

$1.65 Cash Margin ($/Mcfe)

$1.00 Plus: Distributions (LP+GP/IDR) and AMT Tax Refund

$125 Less: 2020 DUC Capital

$165 Free Cash Flow

~$500





1 Fully burdened cash costs based on midpoint of 2019 Guidance, includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

"Consistent with our capital allocation philosophy highlighted in our 2018 Annual Letter to Shareholders, the allocation of this 2020 free cash flow will be across the three big opportunities of incremental activity, share count reduction, and debt reduction," concluded Mr. DeIuliis. "The drivers of where we ultimately allocate that free cash flow across these areas depends on a range of factors, the most important being forward gas prices and share price."

About CNX

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions: EBIT is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income) and income taxes. EBITDAX is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration. Adjusted EBITDAX consolidated is defined as EBITDAX after adjusting for the discrete items listed below. Stand-alone EBITDAX is defined as the adjusted EBITDAX related to both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments (See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information) plus the distributions CNX receives during the current period from CNXM related to its limited partnership units, general partner units, and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Although EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because they are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance. We exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDAX because we do not believe it accurately reflects the actual operating expense incurred during the relevant period and may vary widely from period to period irrespective of operating results. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, because all companies do not calculate EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX or adjusted EBITDAX consolidated identically, the presentation here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDAX per outstanding share, adjusted net income per outstanding share, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, with shares measured as of April 15, 2019, are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and, (ii) given that we have an active share repurchase program, analysts have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, and we want to provide updated information to investors.

Reconciliation of EBIT, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, Stand-alone EBITDAX, adjusted net income, net debt and TTM EBITDAX to financial net income is as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2019

2019 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net (Loss) Income $ (97,235)



$ 32,584



$ (64,651)

Interest Expense 28,432



7,339



35,771

Interest Income (722)



—



(722)

Income Tax Benefit (11,559)



—



(11,559)

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ (81,084)



$ 39,923



$ (41,161)

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 117,075



8,086



125,161

Exploration Expense 3,258



—



3,258

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 39,249



$ 48,009



$ 87,258

Adjustments:









Unrealized Loss on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ 153,994



$ —



$ 153,994

(Gain) Loss on Certain Asset Sales and Abandonments (3,665)



7,229



3,564

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 7,537



—



7,537

Stock-Based Compensation 10,291



612



10,903

Shaw Event 4,305



—



4,305

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ 172,462



$ 7,841



$ 180,303

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 211,711



$ 55,850



$ 267,561

Midstream Distributions 12,145



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 223,856



N/A



N/A







1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2018

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 510,012



$ 35,534



$ 545,546

Interest Expense 36,062



2,489



38,551

Interest Income (76)



—



(76)

Income Tax Expense 213,694



—



213,694

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 759,692



$ 38,023



$ 797,715

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 115,866



8,801



124,667

Exploration Expense 2,380



—



2,380

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 877,938



$ 46,824



$ 924,762

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (52,078)



$ —



$ (52,078)

Gain on Certain Asset Sales (4,750)



(4,737)



(9,487)

Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest (623,663)



—



(623,663)

Severance Expense 749



65



814

Put Option Fair Value - Reversal from Prior Year (3,500)



—



(3,500)

Other Transaction Fees 1,149



—



1,149

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 15,635



—



15,635

Stock-Based Compensation 4,331



579



4,910

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (662,127)



$ (4,093)



$ (666,220)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 215,811



$ 42,731



$ 258,542

Midstream Distributions 8,362



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 224,173



N/A



N/A







1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Stand-alone1

Total Company

Total Company Net (Loss) Income from EBITDAX Reconciliation $ (97,235)



$ 510,012



$ (64,651)



$ 545,546

Adjustments:













Total Pre-tax Adjustments from EBITDAX Reconciliation 172,462



(662,127)



180,303



(666,220)

Tax effect of Adjustments (46,810)



179,569



(48,899)



180,679

Adjusted Net Income $ 28,417



$ 27,454



$ 66,753



$ 60,005







1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Management uses net debt to determine the company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is useful to investors in determining the company's leverage ratio since the company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

Net Debt March 31, 2019

Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Total Long-Term Debt (GAAP) $ 1,900,392



$ 530,102



$ 2,430,494

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents 22,777



1,195



23,972

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,877,615



$ 528,907



$ 2,406,522







1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments.

Reconciliation of Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM) EBITDAX by Quarter



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31, Dollars in thousands 2018

2018

2018

2019

2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 61,394



$ 146,756



$ 129,415



$ (64,651)



$ 272,914

Interest Expense 38,438



35,723



33,222



35,771



143,154

Interest Income —



(42)



1



(722)



(763)

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (31,102)



56,678



(23,713)



(11,559)



(9,696)

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 68,730



$ 239,115



$ 138,925



$ (41,161)



$ 405,609

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 119,087



119,585



130,084



125,161



493,917

Exploration Expense 3,699



3,321



2,633



3,258



12,911

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A, and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 191,516



$ 362,021



$ 271,642



$ 87,258



$ 912,437

Adjustments:

















Unrealized (Gain) Loss on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (8,975)



$ (15,181)



$ 36,727



$ 153,994



$ 166,565

Settlement Expense —



2,000



—



—



2,000

(Gain) Loss on Certain Asset Sales and Abandonments —



(130,849)



96



3,564



(127,189)

Severance Expense 257



513



(55)



—



715

Stock Based Compensation 5,709



5,245



5,478



10,903



27,335

Loss (Gain) on Debt Extinguishment 23,413



15,385



(315)



7,537



46,020

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets 18,650



—



—



—



18,650

Shaw Event —



—



—



4,305



4,305

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ 39,054



$ (122,887)



$ 41,931



$ 180,303



$ 138,401

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated TTM $ 230,570



$ 239,134



$ 313,573



$ 267,561



$ 1,050,838



Reconciliation of Stand-alone EBITDAX Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM)