CNX Reports Fourth Quarter Results

CNX Resources Corporation

Jan 30, 2025, 06:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") today released financial and operational results for the fourth quarter 2024 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

The company's fourth quarter prepared remarks can be accessed by clicking here.

Fourth quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

A company presentation to accompany its prepared remarks can be accessed by clicking here.

The company's prepared remarks, earnings results and supplemental information, and presentation materials are also available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.cnx.com.

As previously disclosed, the CNX Q&A conference call details are as follows: 

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, January 30
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the Q&A conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 160-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2023, CNX had 8.74 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

CNX Resources Corporation

