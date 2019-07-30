CNX Reports Second Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 and 2020 Guidance

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") reports the following financial results, which are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S.:

During the second quarter of 2019:

The company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $162 million , or earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $42 million , or earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Included in the 2019 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $211 million and a loss of $20 million due to a non-cash charge for additional stock-based compensation expense related to a change in control agreement of certain employees and CNX officers.

. The company reported total production costs of $2.07 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to $2.00 per Mcfe, including $0.91 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter.

for the 2019 second quarter, compared to net income of in the second quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures were $329 million , compared to $264 million spent in the year-earlier quarter.

, compared to spent in the year-earlier quarter. The company had total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding of 192,780,732 compared to 218,929,960 shares in the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter Highlights

CNX's management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful for investors in analyzing the company. Stand-alone results include both CNX's Exploration & Production (E&P) and Unallocated segments (but not the Midstream segment) plus distributions CNX receives from CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNXM"). CNX believes that providing Stand-alone results provides investors with more transparency and a better ability to compare CNX's financial results to those of our peer group. The term "consolidated" includes 100% of the results of CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, and CNXM on a consolidated basis.

Sales volumes of 135 Bcfe, or an increase of 10% from the 123 Bcfe sold in the second quarter of 2018.

Fully burdened cash margin of $0.93 per Mcfe, or a decrease of 23% from the $1.21 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2018.

per Mcfe, or a decrease of 23% from the per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2018. Bought back 8,808,433 additional shares, or a 19% reduction in total share count since the start of our program, which as of July 15, 2019 , results in 187,563,388 shares outstanding.

"Despite weaker prices, CNX's operational execution drove strong cash margins and well performance, which resulted in modest volume growth in the quarter, when compared to the first quarter of 2019," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "We hit a major milestone in our deep dry Utica program this quarter with the Majorsville 6 pad well costs averaging $12.1 million per well, which is below the targeted well costs for Southwest Pennsylvania Utica. During the quarter, we set a Pennsylvania record for drilling the longest Marcellus lateral at 19,609 feet. Opportunistic share buybacks continued at discounted prices relative to our internal NAV per share views, with a 19% reduction in total share count since the start of our program. Our cash costs, robust hedge book, and asset base continue to drive strong risk-adjusted rates of return, and our focus remains on appropriately allocating capital across our operations, debt reduction, and/or additional share repurchases."

Mr. DeIuliis continued, "CNX is one of the most hedged producers in 2020 with 86% of our gas volumes hedged including NYMEX hedges at $2.94 per Mcf. The hedge program, coupled with the 2020 development plan and capital program, is positioning the company to generate approximately $135 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2020 at forward strip prices on open volumes, while growing production approximately 12%, when compared to 2019. Based on this activity we expect that 2021 will be FCF positive and have flat production."

The following table represents certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the company:1





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter

Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended

Ended







June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018



(Dollars in millions, except per

share data)

Stand-alone

% Increase/

(Decrease)

Consolidated

% Increase/

(Decrease) Adjusted Net Income

$ 12



$ 62



(80.6) %

$ 57



$ 90



(36.7) % Total Shares Outstanding (in millions)2

187.6



213.1



(12.0) %

—



—



— % Adjusted Net Income per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.06



$ 0.29



(79.3) %

—



—



— % Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 175



$ 196



(10.7) %

$ 222



$ 231



(3.9) % Adjusted EBITDAX per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.93



$ 0.92



1.1 %

$ 1.18



$ 1.08



9.3 % Capital Expenditures3

$ 226



$ 239



(5.4) %

—



—



— %



1The Non-GAAP financial measures in the table above are defined and reconciled to GAAP net income, under the caption "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total shares outstanding of 187,563,388 (Non-GAAP) are as of July 15, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, total shares outstanding of 213,059,169 (Non-GAAP) are as of July 17, 2018. 3Capital expenditures exclude $103.4 million and $24.6 million of total capital investment net to CNXM in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, as reported in CNXM Second Quarter Results.

The following table highlights operating cash margins and fully burdened cash margins:





Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Average Sales Price - E&P

$ 2.63



$ 2.87

Total Production Cash Costs1

1.18



1.09

Operating Cash Margin

$ 1.45



$ 1.78

Operating Cash Margin (%)

55 %

62 %









Total Fully Burdened Cash Costs2

$ 1.70



$ 1.66

Fully Burdened Cash Margin

$ 0.93



$ 1.21

Fully Burdened Cash Margin (%)

35 %

42 %



1See the "Price and Cost Data Per Mcfe" table below for reconciliation to total Production Costs. 2Fully burdened cash costs includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

Operations:

During the quarter, we used up to five horizontal rigs and drilled 30 wells. Many of the rigs are being utilized in batch drilling on pads that in some cases have stacked pay development. The company currently has three rigs in operation, which are under contract through the end of 2019, and CNX expects to run approximately two rigs and one frac crew in 2020. During the quarter, the company set a Pennsylvania state record for longest lateral by drilling the RHL71B Marcellus Shale well 19,609 feet. The average lateral length for this 6-well pad was 15,744 feet with estimated drilling and completion (D&C) capital of approximately $800 per foot.

During the quarter, the company utilized two frac crews to complete nine wells, which included: five Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and four Utica Shale wells in Marshall County, West Virginia. CNX has been a first mover in the basin by entering into a long-term contract with Evolution, an all-electric frac crew. The Evolution crew started operations in the second quarter and completed seven wells, which provided fuel savings of approximately $180,000 per well.

CNX turned-in-line four wells in the second quarter, which consisted of four Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

CNX's natural gas and liquids production in the quarter came from the following categories:





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended







June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018

% Increase/

(Decrease)

March 31,

2019

% Increase/

(Decrease) GAS



















Marcellus Sales Volumes (Bcf)

84.3



58.0



45.3 %

81.6



3.3 % Utica Sales Volumes (Bcf)

28.1



40.4



(30.4) %

30.6



(8.2) % CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)

13.9



14.8



(6.1) %

13.7



1.5 % Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)1

0.1



0.4



(75.0) %

—



— %





















LIQUIDS2



















NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

7.9



8.4



(6.0) %

6.7



17.9 % Oil Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

—



0.1



(100.0) %

—



— % Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.2



0.5



(60.0) %

0.4



(50.0) %





















TOTAL (Bcfe)

134.5



122.6



9.7 %

133.0



1.1 %





















Average Daily Production (MMcfe)

1,477.6



1,346.8







1,478.0









1Other Sales Volumes: primarily related to shallow oil and gas production that was sold at the end of the first quarter of 2018. 2NGLs, Oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

PRICE AND COST DATA PER MCFE — Quarter-to-Quarter Comparison:





















































Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019 Average Sales Price - Gas

$ 2.51



$ 2.55



$ 3.21

Average Gain (Loss) on Commodity Derivative Instruments -

Cash Settlement- Gas

$ 0.08



$ 0.15



$ (0.33)

Average Sales Price - Oil*

$ 8.42



$ 9.72



$ 7.26

Average Sales Price - NGLs*

$ 3.06



$ 4.73



$ 4.46

Average Sales Price - Condensate*

$ 7.56



$ 9.47



$ 6.50















Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 2.63



$ 2.87



$ 2.97















Lease Operating Expense (LOE)

$ 0.15



$ 0.21



$ 0.14

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees

0.05



0.06



0.05

Transportation, Gathering and Compression

0.98



0.82



0.92

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

0.89



0.91



0.88

Total Production Costs

$ 2.07



$ 2.00



$ 1.99















Total Production Cash Costs, before DD&A

$ 1.18



$ 1.09



$ 1.11

Cash Margin, before DD&A

$ 1.45



$ 1.78



$ 1.86





*NGLs, Oil, and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices. Note: "Total Production Costs" excludes Selling, General, and Administration and Other Operating Expenses.

In the second quarter of 2019, total production costs were higher, compared to the year-earlier quarter, mainly due to increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs, offset in part by improvements to LOE, production taxes, and DD&A. The primary driver to the increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs was due to higher CNXM fees and firm transportation nominations related to new contracts. The improvement to LOE was driven by decreased water disposal costs.

Marketing:

For the second quarter of 2019, CNX's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, and condensate was $2.63 per Mcfe. The average realized price for all liquids for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.14 per barrel.

CNX's weighted average differential from NYMEX in the second quarter of 2019 was negative $0.31 per MMBtu. CNX's average sales price for natural gas before hedging decreased 21.8% to $2.51 per Mcf compared with the average sales price of $3.21 per Mcf in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease results primarily from a lower Henry Hub price reflecting current general market conditions coupled with a wider differential. Including the impact of cash settlements from hedging, CNX's average sales price for natural gas was $0.11 per Mcf, or 4.1%, lower than last year's second quarter.

Total hedged natural gas production in the 2019 third quarter is 103.9 Bcf. The annual gas hedge position is shown in the table below:





2019

2020 Volumes Hedged (Bcf), as of 7/8/19

396.6*

470.5





*Includes actual settlements of 205.8 Bcf.

CNX's hedged gas volumes include a combination of NYMEX financial hedges, index (NYMEX and basis) financial hedges, and physical fixed price sales. In addition, to protect the NYMEX hedge volumes from basis exposure, CNX enters into basis-only financial hedges and physical sales with fixed basis at certain sales points. CNX's gas hedge position through 2023 as of July 8, 2019 is shown in the table below:





Q3 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 NYMEX Only Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

99.8



379.7



459.1



395.1



265.9



118.9

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.01



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 3.00



$ 2.87

Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

4.1



16.9



11.4



21.1



13.5



27.4

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.51



$ 2.62



$ 2.42



$ 2.49



$ 2.59



$ 2.11

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

103.9



396.6



470.5



416.2



279.4



146.3





















































NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)1























Volumes (Bcf)

102.0



380.9



444.6



394.0



243.9



136.9

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.62



$ 2.67



$ 2.49



$ 2.37



$ 2.37



$ 2.24

NYMEX Only Hedges Exposed to Basis























Volumes (Bcf)

1.9



15.7



25.9



22.2



35.5



9.4

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.01



$ 2.94



$ 2.92



$ 3.00



$ 2.87

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)

103.9



396.6



470.5



416.2



279.4



146.3





1Includes physical sales with fixed basis in Q3 2019, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 of 33.8 Bcf, 129.5 Bcf, 77.4 Bcf, 74.3 Bcf, 33.8 Bcf, and 3.4 Bcf, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2019, CNX added additional NYMEX natural gas hedges of 2.6 Bcf and 53.6 Bcf for 2019 and 2024, respectively. To help mitigate basis exposure on NYMEX hedges, in the second quarter CNX added 3.4 Bcf, 20.3 Bcf, 23.6 Bcf, 24.0 Bcf, and 38.1 Bcf, of basis hedges for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Finance:

At June 30, 2019, CNX's stand-alone net debt to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX plus distributions was 2.3x. On a consolidated basis, CNX's net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDAX was 2.5x. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, CNX completed a private offering of $500 million of 7.25% senior notes due in March 2027, of which $400 million was used to purchase its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due in April 2022. The company is evaluating additional options to refinance and extend the maturities of the 2022 senior notes.

At June 30, 2019, CNX's credit facility had $630 million of borrowings outstanding and $199 million of letters of credit outstanding, leaving $1,271 million of unused capacity. In addition, CNX holds 21.7 million CNXM limited partnership units, with a current market value of approximately $315 million as of July 18, 2019, a 2% General Partner interest, and incentive distribution rights.

Since the October 2017 inception of the current repurchase program and as of July 15, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 44.2 million shares for approximately $595 million life-to-date, resulting in 187,563,388 shares outstanding, which is an approximately 19% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $155 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

Guidance and Capital Update:

CNX expects to generate approximately $135 million in FCF in 2020 based on the projected operational and financial results below.

CNX updates 2019 production volumes to 510-530 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 495-515 Bcfe. CNX updates 2020 production volumes to 570-595 Bcfe, which equates to an approximately 12% annual increase, based on the midpoints of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

Previous

Updated

Updated



2019E

2019E

2020E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Stand-Alone (Including Distributions)(2)

$770 - $790

$740 - $760

$770 - $815 Consolidated

$920 - $950

$885 - $925

$945 - $1,010



(1) Updated EBITDAX based on NYMEX as of July 8, 2019. (2) 2019 and 2020 include approximately $55 million and $75 million, respectively, of projected distributions from ownership interests in CNXM.



Note: CNX is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected financial results contained in this release, including FCF, adjusted EBITAX, fully burdened cash costs and other metrics to their respective comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

The decreases in 2019 adjusted EBITDAX figures are due to a decline in natural gas prices since April 5, 2019, which is the date used for the previous guidance. The updated guidance assumes 2019 NYMEX gas price of $2.45 per MMBtu on open volumes and a basis differential of negative $0.275 per Mcf, based on the midpoint the guidance range. This compares to the previous guidance, which assumed a 2019 NYMEX gas price of $2.88 per MMBtu and a basis differential of negative $0.225 per Mcf, based on the midpoint of the guidance range.

Capital Expenditures

Reaffirmed

Updated



2019E

2020E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High Drilling & Completion (D&C)

$695 - $745

$450 - $520 Non-D&C

$200 - $200

$90 - $100 Total Stand-Alone Capital

$895 - $945

$540 - $620 CNX Midstream LP Capital

$310 - $330

$80 - $100 Total Consolidated Capital

$1,205 - $1,275

$620 - $720

Second quarter 2019 capital came in as expected, and the company is reaffirming full-year 2019 capital guidance, while increasing production volumes. CNX expects non-D&C capital expenditures to decrease by over 50% in 2020, when compared to 2019, as the company expects to benefit from these one-time investments that we expect to accrue value over time.

About CNX

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions: EBIT is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income) and income taxes. EBITDAX is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration. Adjusted EBITDAX consolidated is defined as EBITDAX after adjusting for the discrete items listed below. Stand-alone EBITDAX is defined as the adjusted EBITDAX related to both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments (See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information) plus the distributions CNX receives during the current period from CNXM related to its limited partnership units, general partner units, and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Although EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because they are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance. We exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDAX because we do not believe it accurately reflects the actual operating expense incurred during the relevant period and may vary widely from period to period irrespective of operating results. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, because all companies do not calculate EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX or adjusted EBITDAX consolidated identically, the presentation here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDAX per outstanding share, adjusted net income per outstanding share, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, with shares measured as of July 15, 2019, are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and, (ii) given that we have an active share repurchase program, analysts have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, and we want to provide updated information to investors.

Reconciliation of EBIT, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, Stand-alone EBITDAX, adjusted net income, net debt and TTM EBITDAX to financial net income is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2019

2019 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 148,281



$ 44,413



$ 192,694

Interest Expense 32,467



7,685



40,152

Interest Income (71)



—



(71)

Income Tax Expense 40,791



—



40,791

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 221,468



$ 52,098



$ 273,566

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 120,705



8,294



128,999

Exploration Expense 5,567



—



5,567

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 347,740



$ 60,392



$ 408,132

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (210,909)



$ —



$ (210,909)

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 77



—



77

Stock-Based Compensation 23,333



540



23,873

Severance 1,182



—



1,182

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (186,317)



$ 540



$ (185,777)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 161,423



$ 60,932



$ 222,355

Midstream Distributions 13,251



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 174,674



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2018

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 33,614



$ 27,780



$ 61,394

Interest Expense 31,320



7,118



38,438

Interest Income —



—



—

Income Tax Benefit (31,102)



—



(31,102)

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 33,832



$ 34,898



$ 68,730

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 111,125



7,962



119,087

Exploration Expense 3,699



—



3,699

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 148,656



$ 42,860



$ 191,516

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (8,976)



$ —



$ (8,976)

Impairment of Other Intangible Assets 18,650



—



18,650

Other Transaction Fees 257



—



257

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 23,413



—



23,413

Stock-Based Compensation 5,017



691



5,708

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ 38,361



$ 691



$ 39,052

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 187,017



$ 43,551



$ 230,568

Midstream Distributions 9,088



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 196,105



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Stand-alone1

Total Company

Total Company Net (Loss) Income from EBITDAX Reconciliation $ 148,281



$ 33,614



$ 192,694



$ 61,394

Adjustments:













Total Pre-tax Adjustments from EBITDAX Reconciliation (186,317)



38,361



(185,777)



39,052

Tax effect of Adjustments 50,530



(10,405)



50,383



(10,592)

Adjusted Net Income $ 12,494



$ 61,570



$ 57,300



$ 89,854





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Management uses net debt to determine the company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is useful to investors in determining the company's leverage ratio since the company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

Net Debt June 30, 2019

Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Total Long-Term Debt (GAAP) $ 2,016,687



$ 601,688



$ 2,618,375

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,864



12,747



32,611

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,996,823



$ 588,941



$ 2,585,764





1Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments.

Reconciliation of Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM) EBITDAX by Quarter