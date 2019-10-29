CNX Reports Third Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 and 2020 Guidance

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX" or "the company") reports the following financial results, which are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S.:

During the third quarter of 2019:

The company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $116 million , or earnings of $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $125 million , or earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 there were unrealized gains on commodity derivative instruments of $157 million and $15 million , respectively.

Third Quarter Highlights

CNX's management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, and believes that they are useful for investors in analyzing the company. Stand-alone results include both CNX's Exploration & Production (E&P) and Unallocated segments (but not the Midstream segment) plus distributions CNX receives from CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNXM"). CNX believes that providing stand-alone results provides investors with more transparency and a better ability to compare CNX's financial results to those of our peer group. The term "consolidated" includes 100% of the results of CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, and CNXM on a consolidated basis. For the third quarter of 2019, the company:

Had sales volumes of 128 Bcfe, or an increase of 8% from the 119 Bcfe sold in the third quarter of 2018.

Had fully burdened cash margin of $0.82 per Mcfe, or a decrease of 36% from the $1.29 per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2018.

per Mcfe, or a decrease of 36% from the per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2018. Turned-in-line 24 wells.

"CNX accomplished a number of significant items in the third quarter: production costs and capital came in better than expected; we reconfigured our workflows and now expect $25 million in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) cash cost savings in 2020 compared to the previous guidance; we completed the Richhill waterline to feed the Evolution all-electric frac fleet and drive further efficiencies and cycle time improvements in our core Southwest Pennsylvania development area; and we turned-in-line 24 wells late in the quarter to set the company up for strong production in the fourth quarter," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "These accomplishments create improvement for 2019, and our updated guidance shows lower capital and higher production for the year."

"We continue to follow the rate of return math when allocating capital," continued Mr. DeIuliis. "Macro supply and demand concerns certainly lowered the forward strip during the past quarter, and we are adjusting activity accordingly by lowering our capital and production guidance for 2020. In spite of the price decline, we are increasing our 2020 free cash flow (FCF) guidance to $146 million. Based on this activity we expect to grow production and generate significant FCF in 2021."

"These changes to our 2019 and 2020 guidance reflect our ability to make decisions in a fast-moving world," Mr. DeIuliis continued. "Commodity prices dropped, which meant our capital allocation options adjusted, and our decision making changed with them. Debt capital allocation became more attractive due to the disconnect in the credit markets, and we want to take advantage of it by generating FCF in 2020 and using it to pay down debt. Share buybacks remain very attractive and we see ample time to continue reducing our share count meaningfully. With the 2020 production guidance change, we simply built inventory and an easier path for 2021 and beyond. We designed the company to navigate and do well in the challenging world the industry faces today."

Don Rush, CFO, added, "Following the end of the quarter, the company completed its scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving credit facility, resulting in the lending group increasing CNX's borrowing base from $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion."

The following table represents certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the company:1





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter

Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended

Ended







September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018





September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018



(Dollars in millions,

except per share data)

Stand-alone

% Increase/(Decrease)

Consolidated

% Increase/ (Decrease) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

$ (11)



$ 26



(142.3) %

$ 31



$ 57



(45.6) % Total Shares Outstanding (in millions)2

186.6



203.6



(8.3) %

—



—



— % Adjusted Net (Loss) Income per Outstanding Share2

$ (0.06)



$ 0.13



(146.2) %

—



—



— % Adjusted EBITDAX

$ 159



$ 203



(21.7) %

$ 204



$ 239



(14.6) % Adjusted EBITDAX per Outstanding Share2

$ 0.85



$ 1.00



(15.0) %

$ 1.09



$ 1.17



(6.8) % Capital Expenditures3

$ 272



$ 255



6.7 %

—



—



— %



1The Non-GAAP financial measures in the table above are defined and reconciled to GAAP net income, under the caption "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total shares outstanding of 186,586,751 (Non-GAAP) are as of October 15, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, total shares outstanding of 203,599,810 (Non-GAAP) are as of October 16, 2018. 3Capital expenditures exclude $63.9 million and $42.3 million of total capital investment net to CNXM in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, as reported in CNXM Third Quarter Results.

The following table highlights operating cash margins and fully burdened cash margins:





Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Average Sales Price - E&P

$ 2.51



$ 2.92

Total Production Cash Costs1

1.13



1.04

Operating Cash Margin

$ 1.38



$ 1.88

Operating Cash Margin (%)

55 %

64 %









Total Fully Burdened Cash Costs2

$ 1.69



$ 1.63

Fully Burdened Cash Margin

$ 0.82



$ 1.29

Fully Burdened Cash Margin (%)

33 %

44 %



1See the "Price and Cost Data Per Mcfe" table below for reconciliation to total Production Costs. 2Fully burdened cash costs includes production cash costs, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) cash costs, other operating cash expense, other cash (income) expense, and interest expense.

Operations:

During the quarter, we used up to three horizontal rigs and drilled 15 wells. The company currently has two rigs in operation, which it expects to run into 2020, along with one frac crew.

During the quarter, the company utilized three frac crews to complete 20 wells, which included 14 Marcellus Shale wells and six Utica Shale wells. CNX has been a first mover in the basin by entering into a long-term contract with Evolution, an all-electric frac crew. The Evolution crew started operations in the second quarter of 2019 and is currently providing fuel savings of approximately $250,000 per well, which is a savings increase of approximately $70,000 per well over the prior expected savings that were highlighted last quarter.

CNX turned-in-line 24 wells in the third quarter, of which 10 were turned-in-line at the end of the third quarter. The 24 wells consisted of the following: 10 Marcellus Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; five Marcellus Shale wells in Tyler County, West Virginia; four Utica Shale wells in Marshall County, West Virginia; three Utica Shale wells in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and two Utica Shale wells in Monroe County, Ohio.

CNX's natural gas and liquids production in the quarter came from the following categories:





Quarter

Quarter





Quarter







Ended

Ended





Ended







September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

% Increase/ (Decrease)

June 30, 2019

% Increase/ (Decrease) GAS



















Marcellus Sales Volumes (Bcf)

79.2



61.9



27.9 %

84.3



(6.0) % Utica Sales Volumes (Bcf)

26.8



31.9



(16.0) %

28.1



(4.6) % CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)

14.1



14.7



(4.1) %

13.9



1.4 % Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)

0.1



—



100.0 %

0.1



— %





















LIQUIDS1



















NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

8.0



10.0



(20.0) %

7.9



1.3 % Oil Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

—



0.1



(100.0) %

—



— % Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)

0.1



0.4



(75.0) %

0.2



(50.0) %





















TOTAL (Bcfe)

128.3



119.0



7.8 %

134.5



(4.6) %





















Average Daily Production (MMcfe)

1,394.6



1,293.0







1,477.6









1NGLs, Oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.

PRICE AND COST DATA PER MCFE — Quarter-to-Quarter Comparison:





Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Ended

Ended

Ended (Per Mcfe)

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2019 Average Sales Price - Gas

$ 2.04



$ 2.71



$ 2.51

Average Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments - Cash Settlement- Gas

$ 0.47



$ 0.03



$ 0.08

Average Sales Price - Oil*

$ 9.44



$ 10.50



$ 8.42

Average Sales Price - NGLs*

$ 2.28



$ 4.68



$ 3.06

Average Sales Price - Condensate*

$ 12.59



$ 9.76



$ 7.56















Average Sales Price - Total Company

$ 2.51



$ 2.92



$ 2.63















Lease Operating Expense (LOE)

$ 0.11



$ 0.14



$ 0.15

Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees

0.05



0.06



0.05

Transportation, Gathering and Compression

0.97



0.84



0.98

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

0.86



0.93



0.89

Total Production Costs

$ 1.99



$ 1.97



$ 2.07















Total Production Cash Costs, before DD&A

$ 1.13



$ 1.04



$ 1.18

Cash Margin, before DD&A

$ 1.38



$ 1.88



$ 1.45





*NGLs, Oil, and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices. Note: "Total Production Costs" excludes Selling, General, and Administration and Other Operating Expenses.

In the third quarter of 2019, total production costs were higher, compared to the year-earlier quarter, due to increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs, offset in part by improvements to LOE, production taxes, and DD&A. The primary driver to the increased transportation, gathering, and compression costs was due to higher CNXM fees and firm transportation costs associated with new transportation contracts. The improvement to LOE was driven by decreased employee costs and increased production volumes.

Marketing:

For the third quarter of 2019, CNX's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), oil, and condensate was $2.51 per Mcfe. The average realized price for all liquids for the third quarter of 2019 was $14.26 per barrel.

CNX's weighted average differential from NYMEX in the third quarter of 2019 was negative $0.33 per MMBtu. CNX's average sales price for natural gas before hedging decreased 18.7% to $2.04 per Mcf compared with the average sales price of $2.51 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2019. This decrease results primarily from a lower Henry Hub price reflecting current general market conditions coupled with a wider differential. Including the impact of cash settlements from hedging, CNX's average sales price for natural gas was $0.08 per Mcf, or 3.1%, lower than the second quarter and $0.23 per Mcf, or 8.4%, lower than last year's third quarter.

Total hedged natural gas production in the 2019 fourth quarter is 115.7 Bcf. The annual gas hedge position is shown in the table below:





2019

2020 Volumes Hedged (Bcf), as of 10/9/19

405.2*

489.6



*Includes actual settlements of 312.5 Bcf.

CNX's hedged gas volumes include a combination of NYMEX financial hedges, index (NYMEX and basis) financial hedges, and physical fixed price sales. In addition, to protect the NYMEX hedge volumes from basis exposure, CNX enters into basis-only financial hedges and physical sales with fixed basis at certain sales points. CNX's gas hedge position through 2023 as of October 9, 2019 is shown in the table below:





Q4 2019

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 NYMEX Only Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

112.3



388.4



478.3



393.2



264.7



117.5

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.02



$ 2.97



$ 2.93



$ 3.01



$ 2.90

Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges























Volumes (Bcf)

3.4



16.8



11.3



21.0



13.4



27.1

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.54



$ 2.63



$ 2.45



$ 2.50



$ 2.60



$ 2.14

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)1

115.7



405.2



489.6



414.2



278.1



144.6





















































NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)2























Volumes (Bcf)

112.9



403.4



484.0



414.2



268.0



142.1

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.65



$ 2.68



$ 2.54



$ 2.40



$ 2.42



$ 2.27

NYMEX Only Hedges Exposed to Basis























Volumes (Bcf)

2.8



1.8



5.6



—



10.1



2.5

Average Prices ($/Mcf)

$ 2.98



$ 3.02



$ 2.97



$ —



$ 3.01



$ 2.90

Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)1

115.7



405.2



489.6



414.2



278.1



144.6





12021 excludes 8.1 Bcf of physical basis sales not matched with NYMEX hedges. 2Includes physical sales with fixed basis in Q4 2019, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 of 31.1 Bcf, 127.8 Bcf, 88.9 Bcf, 75.9 Bcf, 42.0 Bcf, and 3.4 Bcf, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2019, CNX added additional NYMEX natural gas hedges of 28.0 Bcf, and 24.9 Bcf for 2019, and 2020, respectively. To help mitigate basis exposure on NYMEX hedges, in the third quarter CNX added 27.7 Bcf, 44.1 Bcf, 33.6 Bcf, and 25.2 Bcf, of basis hedges for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Finance:

At September 30, 2019, CNX's Stand-alone net debt to trailing-twelve-months (TTM) adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX (including distributions from CNXM) was 2.4x. On a consolidated basis, CNX's net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDAX was 2.6x.

At September 30, 2019, CNX's credit facility had $613 million of borrowings outstanding and $199 million of letters of credit outstanding, leaving $1,288 million of unused capacity. In addition, CNX holds 21.7 million CNXM limited partnership units, with a current market value of approximately $283 million as of October 15, 2019, a 2% General Partner interest, and incentive distribution rights.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1,000,000 shares. Since the October 2017 inception of the current share repurchase program and as of October 15, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 45.2 million shares for approximately $602 million, resulting in 186,586,751 shares outstanding, which is an approximate 19% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $148 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

Guidance and Capital Update:

CNX is updating 2019 production volumes to 530-540 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 510-530 Bcfe. CNX is updating 2020 production volumes to 535-565 Bcfe, compared to the previous guidance of 570-595 Bcfe. The updated guidance equates to an increase of 3% over 2019, based on the midpoints of the updated guidance.

Adjusted EBITDAX(1)

Previous

Updated

Previous

Updated



2019E

2019E

2020E

2020E ($ in millions, except per share data)

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Stand-Alone (Including Distributions)(2)

$740 - $760

$745 - $765

$770 - $815

$710 - $755 Stand-Alone (Including Distributions)(2) per Share

$3.95 - $4.05

$3.99 - $4.10

$4.11 - $4.35

$3.81 - $4.05 Consolidated

$885 - $925

$910 - $940

$945 - $1,010

$885 - $950



(1) Updated EBITDAX based on NYMEX forward strip as of October 9, 2019. (2) 2019 and 2020 include approximately $55 million and $75 million, respectively, of projected distributions from ownership interests in CNXM. Per share calculation uses 186.6 million shares outstanding as of October 15, 2019.

Note: CNX is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected financial results contained in this release, including FCF, adjusted EBITAX, fully burdened cash costs and other metrics to their respective comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

Despite lower natural gas prices since the previous guidance update, the company expects full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDAX to increase due to higher production volumes and lower costs. The updated guidance assumes 2019 NYMEX gas price in the fourth quarter of $2.37 per MMBtu on open volumes and a basis differential of negative $0.38 per MMBtu. This compares to the previous guidance, using gas prices as of July 8, 2019, which assumed a second half 2019 NYMEX gas price of $2.45 per MMBtu and an average basis differential of negative $0.30 per MMBtu.

The company expects lower 2020 adjusted EBITDAX, compared to the previous guidance update, due to lower volumes and a decline in natural gas prices since July 8, 2019, which is the date used for the previous guidance. The updated guidance assumes 32.5 Bcfe less production volumes in 2020, compared to the previous guidance update; however, 15 Bcfe was accelerated from 2020 into 2019, which is responsible for the production increase in 2019. Also, the updated guidance assumes 2020 NYMEX gas price of $2.40 per MMBtu on open volumes and an average basis differential of negative $0.30 per MMBtu. This compares to the previous guidance, which assumed a 2020 NYMEX gas price of $2.55 per MMBtu and an average basis differential of negative $0.30 per MMBtu.

Despite a lower commodity strip, the company expects to generate $146 million of FCF in 2020, which is an increase compared to the previous guidance of $135 million, as a result of offsetting reductions in capital expenditures and SG&A savings. The updated 2019 guidance is also improved with EBITDAX increasing and capital expenditures declining, compared to the previous update.

Capital Expenditures

Previous

Updated

Previous

Updated



2019E

2019E

2020E

2020E ($ in millions)

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Drilling & Completion (D&C)

$695 - $745

$690 - $715

$450 - $520

$400 - $450 Non-D&C

$200 - $200

$200 - $200

$90 - $100

$90 - $100 Total Stand-Alone Capital

$895 - $945

$890 - $915

$540 - $620

$490 - $550 CNX Midstream LP Capital

$310 - $330

$310 - $330

$80 - $100

$80 - $100 Total Consolidated Capital

$1,205 - $1,275

$1,200 - $1,245

$620 - $720

$570 - $650

































Free Cash Flow (FCF)

—

—

$135

$146

Third quarter 2019 capital expenditure came in lower than expected, and the company is reducing its full-year 2019 capital guidance, while increasing production volumes. For 2020, the company is reducing its full-year capital guidance and production volumes, primarily due to plan changes and associated timing.

For 2019 and 2020 combined, the company expects to spend approximately $80 million less capital than previously announced, resulting in 17.5 Bcfe less production, after accounting for the 15 Bcfe accelerated from 2020 into 2019.

About CNX

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2018, CNX had 7.9 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Definitions: EBIT is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income) and income taxes. EBITDAX is defined as earnings before deducting net interest expense (interest expense less interest income), income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration. Adjusted EBITDAX consolidated is defined as EBITDAX after adjusting for the discrete items listed below. Stand-alone EBITDAX is defined as the adjusted EBITDAX related to both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments (See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information) plus the distributions CNX receives during the current period from CNXM related to its limited partnership units, general partner units, and incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Although EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, management believes that they are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because they are widely used to evaluate a company's operating performance. We exclude stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDAX because we do not believe it accurately reflects the actual operating expense incurred during the relevant period and may vary widely from period to period irrespective of operating results. Investors should not view these metrics as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. In addition, because all companies do not calculate EBIT, EBITDAX, Stand-alone EBITDAX or adjusted EBITDAX consolidated identically, the presentation here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDAX per outstanding share, adjusted net income per outstanding share, Stand-alone EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, with shares measured as of October 15, 2019, are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to an investor in evaluating CNX Resources because (i) analysts utilize these metrics when evaluating company performance and, (ii) given that we have an active share repurchase program, analysts have requested this information as of a recent practicable date, and we want to provide updated information to investors.

Reconciliation of EBIT, EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX consolidated, Stand-alone EBITDAX, adjusted net income, net debt and TTM EBITDAX to financial net income is as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2019

2019 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 102,219



$ 41,741



$ 143,960

Interest Expense 30,783



7,622



38,405

Interest Income (1,078)



—



(1,078)

Income Tax Expense 48,902



—



48,902

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 180,826



$ 49,363



$ 230,189

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 111,839



8,620



120,459

Exploration Expense 6,075



—



6,075

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 298,740



$ 57,983



$ 356,723

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (156,872)



$ —



$ (156,872)

Stock-Based Compensation 1,453



328



1,781

Severance Expense 1,563



436



1,999

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (153,856)



$ 764



$ (153,092)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 144,884



$ 58,747



$ 203,631

Midstream Distributions 14,388



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 159,272



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2018

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Net Income $ 115,583



$ 31,173



$ 146,756

Interest Expense 28,467



7,256



35,723

Interest Income (42)



—



(42)

Income Tax Expense 56,678



—



56,678

Earnings Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) $ 200,686



$ 38,429



$ 239,115

Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 111,844



7,741



119,585

Exploration Expense 3,321



—



3,321

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, DD&A and Exploration (EBITDAX) $ 315,851



$ 46,170



$ 362,021

Adjustments:









Unrealized Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments $ (15,181)



$ —



$ (15,181)

Gain on Certain Asset Sales (130,849)



—



(130,849)

Severance Expense 513



—



513

Litigation Settlements 2,000



—



2,000

Loss on Debt Extinguishment 15,385



—



15,385

Stock-Based Compensation 4,737



506



5,243

Total Pre-tax Adjustments $ (123,395)



$ 506



$ (122,889)

Adjusted EBITDAX Consolidated $ 192,456



$ 46,676



$ 239,132

Midstream Distributions 10,078



N/A



N/A

Stand-alone EBITDAX $ 202,534



N/A



N/A





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Dollars in thousands Stand-alone1

Stand-alone1

Total Company

Total Company Net Income from EBITDAX Reconciliation $ 102,219



$ 115,583



$ 143,960



$ 146,756

Adjustments:













Total Pre-tax Adjustments from EBITDAX Reconciliation (153,856)



(123,395)



(153,092)



(122,889)

Tax effect of Adjustments 40,464



33,465



40,263



33,328

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (11,173)



$ 25,653



$ 31,131



$ 57,195





1 Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments. See Note 24 - Segment Information in CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more information.

Management uses net debt to determine the company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt attributable to CNX Resources shareholders is useful to investors in determining the company's leverage ratio since the company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

Net Debt September 30, 2019

Stand-alone1

Midstream

Total Company Total Long-Term Debt (GAAP) $ 2,000,309



$ 639,925



$ 2,640,234

Less Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,847



2,637



5,484

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,997,462



$ 637,288



$ 2,634,750



1Stand-alone includes both CNX's E&P and Unallocated segments.

Reconciliation of Trailing-Twelve-Months (TTM) EBITDAX by Quarter