CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will issue its first quarter earnings release at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3. This will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the company's website, www.cnx.com. Also, earnings call slides will be available at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3, on the 'Investor Relations' page of the company's website.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) will also issue its first quarter earnings release at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3. CNX Midstream will host its earnings conference call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial in at 888-349-0097 (toll free) or 412-902-0126 (international) and reference the CNX Midstream Partners call. A live webcast will also be available on the 'Investor Relations' page of the company's website, www.cnxmidstream.com.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. CNX deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2017, CNX had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. CNX is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires gathering and other midstream energy assets to service natural gas production in the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNXM's assets include natural gas gathering pipelines and compression and dehydration facilities, as well as condensate gathering, collection, separation and stabilization facilities. More information is available on CNXM's website www.cnxmidstream.com.

