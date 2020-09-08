CNX Resources Corporation Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2022

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) ("CNX") today announced that it has issued a conditional notice (the "Redemption Notice") to holders of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") of CNX's intent to redeem all of its outstanding 2022 Notes on or around October 8, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption is conditioned upon the consummation by CNX of an issuance of $200.0 million aggregate principal amount (or such other amount as determined by CNX in its sole discretion) of its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2027. This announcement does not form part of the Redemption Notice or otherwise constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2022 Notes.

The redemption price for the 2022 Notes is 100.000% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. Following the redemption, CNX will not have any senior note maturities prior to 2026.

Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption are fully described in the Redemption Notice distributed to the holders of the 2022 Notes. Beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

Cautionary Statements:

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenues, income and capital spending. When we use the words "believe," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release, if any, speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks, contingencies and uncertainties relate to, among other matters, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of CNX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, in each case, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.|

