Co-AI Founder Foundation Launches to Turn Ideas into Action Through Innovation

Foundation expands access to innovation and execution support for youth and adults



ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Co-AI Founder Foundation announced its official launch as a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to innovation for individuals and communities historically underrepresented in traditional education and entrepreneurship. The Foundation provides structured support and entrepreneurial resources designed to help people move ideas forward and into action.

The Foundation was created to address gaps between potential and opportunity. While talent and ideas exist across all communities, access to the structure, tools, and guidance needed to explore and advance those ideas remains uneven.

Co-AI Founder Foundation supports individuals through guided programs and experiences that are often unavailable in under-resourced environments. Through this work, the Foundation helps participants build practical problem-solving skills, technical fluency, and confidence. Programs are designed to meet people where they are and help them navigate opportunities from their own starting point.

"Too often, innovation is treated as something abstract or inaccessible," said Mimi Joshi Kothari, Founder and Executive Director of the Co-AI Founder Foundation. "We believe innovation should be practical, inclusive, and rooted in problems people actually face. When individuals are given the right structure and support, they have the opportunity to turn their ideas into real-world action in meaningful ways."

The Foundation's approach combines thoughtfully designed learning experiences for youth with execution-based support for adults, grounded in community contexts. Programs emphasize identifying challenges, exploring feasible solutions, and building foundational skills that support thoughtful decision-making and responsible progress.

Co-AI Founder Foundation works in partnership with mission-aligned organizations across education, technology, and community development to broaden access to innovation, learning opportunities, and execution-oriented support. These collaborations help connect individuals and organizations with relevant resources, support educators, and bring modern tools into local community and learning environments.

The Foundation will begin rolling out partnerships and pilot programs throughout 2026 as it builds and refines its offerings in collaboration with community partners.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

