Co-Chairman and Co-Portfolio Manager Kevin Grant to Retire from Harris Associates L.P. at Year-End

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 33 years of distinguished service, Kevin Grant will retire at the end of this year. Mr. Grant has worked at Harris Associates, adviser to the Oakmark Funds and an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, since 1988 and has held a variety of leadership roles over his career. He has acted as co-chairman of Harris Associates with Tony Coniaris since 2016 and served as co-CEO with Mr. Coniaris from 2014 to 2016. He has also been a portfolio manager of the Oakmark Fund since 2000.

"It has been an honor to serve Harris Associates and its clients for over three decades," said Mr. Grant. "Our people are our biggest competitive advantage and I value the relationships and experiences I've developed during my tenure at the firm. I look forward to seeing Harris Associates' continued growth and success."

Upon Mr. Grant's retirement, Mr. Coniaris will continue as chairman of Harris Associates and David Herro will remain as deputy chairman. Bill Nygren and Michael Nicolas will continue in their roles as co-portfolio managers of the Oakmark Fund. Mr. Nygren has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2000 and Mr. Nicolas became a portfolio manager in 2020.

"During the last 33 years, Kevin has left a wake of achievement wherever he served at Harris Associates, be it his decades of investment contribution or later years focused on building the operating team and supporting future leaders of the firm," said Mr. Coniaris. "He knows teamwork and has been a remarkable example to all of us in that way. On behalf of the whole firm, I want to thank Kevin for all he has done to make Harris Associates better and wish him all the best in the years ahead."

ABOUT OAKMARK AND HARRIS ASSOCIATES

The Oakmark Funds are a mutual fund family that utilizes a long-term value investment approach. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on the belief that superior long-term results can be achieved through investing in companies priced at a significant discount to what Harris Associates believes is a company's intrinsic value, with strong growth prospects and owner-oriented management teams. Oakmark's assets under management totaled approximately $56 billion as of December 31, 2020. More information about the Oakmark Funds is available at oakmark.com.

Harris Associates L.P., a Chicago-based investment management firm founded in 1976, serves as the adviser to the Oakmark Funds. Harris Associates also manages U.S., international and global portfolios for institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide. Including Oakmark, assets under management at Harris Associates totaled approximately $104 billion as of December 31, 2020. More information about Harris Associates is available at harrisassoc.com.

Before investing in any Oakmark Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, management fees and other expenses. This and other important information is contained in a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. For more information, please call 1-800-OAKMARK (625-6275).

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking® to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,135.5 billion).

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2020 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2020 is $1,389.7 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

SOURCE Harris Associates L.P.

Related Links

www.harrisassoc.com

