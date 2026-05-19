Co-Diagnostics Develops Ebola Assay Strategy Following Recent Global Outbreak Alert

Recent pathogens illustrate need for improved situational awareness capabilities, such as those provided by the Co-Dx PCR point-of-care platform

Follows outbreak of Ebola and WHO emergency declaration, and enhanced CDC traveler screening measures

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has completed the assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV") currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

"We are pleased to report that we have completed the assay development strategy for BDBV, and should a situation arise requiring the assay, we expect we would be well positioned to execute the strategy and rapidly make the test available," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to the role that rapid, gold-standard PCR diagnostics can play in identifying infected patients and helping limit the spread of deadly diseases like Ebola, we believe recent events also underscore the growing importance of decentralized diagnostics and real-time situational awareness in helping public health authorities track and contain outbreaks."

On May 17, WHO declared an outbreak of Ebola disease caused by BDBV as a public health emergency of international concern ("PHEIC"). As of May 17, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with two laboratory-confirmed cases and one reported death in Uganda.

The announcement also follows recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") regarding enhanced screening and monitoring measures for travelers arriving from regions impacted by Ebola outbreaks. According to the CDC, these measures include increased traveler monitoring, contact tracing coordination, and enhanced hospital preparedness efforts, underscoring the importance of rapid testing and real-time outbreak visibility in responding to emerging infectious disease threats.

Mr. Egan added, "The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of preparedness and rapid response capabilities for emerging infectious disease threats, and we believe it is important to be positioned to respond quickly as we have in the past when situations like these have emerged. We designed the Co-Dx PCR platform* with these types of needs in mind, including the ability to support decentralized testing and cloud-connected architecture. Real-time visibility into outbreak activity can play an important role in helping public health authorities identify, monitor, and respond to emerging infectious disease threats. We look forward to collaboration with governmental and non-governmental agencies and organizations on the future development of this test, as needed."

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home®, PCR Pro®, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Company's ability to execute its assay development strategy for Bundibugyo virus ("BDBV"); (ii) the potential future development, validation, regulatory review, commercialization, manufacture, and distribution of a BDBV test; (iii) the Company's ability to rapidly respond to emerging infectious disease threats; (iv) the potential utility, effectiveness, and adoption of the Co-Dx PCR platform for decentralized diagnostics and outbreak monitoring; (v) the potential role of real-time situational awareness and cloud-connected diagnostic systems in public health response efforts; and (vi) potential collaborations with governmental and non-governmental organizations relating to infectious disease preparedness and response. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully develop, validate, obtain regulatory authorization or approval for, manufacture, and commercialize any BDBV assay or related products; risks related to regulatory review by the FDA or other regulatory authorities; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics