Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at the 2024 UHCA/UCAL Fall Convention & Expo on Oct 2-3

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be hosting a booth at the Utah Health Care Association/Utah Center for Assisted Living (UHCA/UCAL) Convention & Expo at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah on October 2-3, 2024.

The UHCA/UCAL Convention includes sessions and events for executive leadership, administrators, corporate personnel, owners, and Directors of Nursing for skilled nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities, and will include an expo for companies to exhibit their products and services relevant to these industries. The Co-Dx™ booth will showcase the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform*, including the menu of at-home and point-of-care tests in development.

More information about the convention, including registration details and exhibition times, can be found here. Parties interested in learning more about the Company's diagnostic products and how they can be utilized in this sector are invited to visit Booth 300.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our preparation for introducing a new PCR diagnostic platform designed for at-home and point-of-care use that would be relevant to skilled nursing, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

