Co-Diagnostics Invited to Present at Stop TB Partnership Summit in Washington, D.C.

MTB test on Co-Dx PCR platform* to be presented at roundtable with Stop TB Partnership, U.S. Department of State, and global stakeholders

SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the Stop TB Partnership Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 2026. The Company will present the Co-Dx Mycobacterium tuberculosis ("MTB" or "TB") test on the Co-Dx PCR platform* during a roundtable discussion with U.S. government agencies and other U.S.-based private sector companies.

"We anticipate that the Co-Dx PCR platform, including the Co-Dx MTB test kit, has the potential to play a transformative role in where, how, and how often TB testing occurs, especially following recently-announced guidance from the World Health Organization related to near-point-of-care molecular diagnostics and easy-to-collect tongue swabs," said Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. "We believe this is a timely opportunity to present the platform to representatives from so many other global stakeholders at this Summit dedicated to stopping TB."

The Stop TB Partnership Summit is being organized to catalyze and engage U.S. private sector companies and innovators directly involved in the global fight against TB, providing a platform to connect with U.S. government agencies and reinforcing initiatives to help build a stronger collective pipeline of TB products, technologies, and partnerships.

The event is expected to highlight opportunities arising from the TB epidemic and identify methods to expand engagement in the global TB response. These efforts are intended to strengthen and broaden relationships between the public and private sectors and the Stop TB Partnership, supporting the development, evaluation and implementation of products aimed at helping end TB.

Last month, the Company shared that the World Health Organization ("WHO") recently released guidance related to near-point-of-care ("NPOC") molecular diagnostics and easy-to-collect tongue swabs for patients who cannot produce sputum samples, and that the Company's testing platform and Co-Dx MTB NPOC test* are already aligned with the WHO guidance.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, performance, and impact of the Company's Co-Dx PCR platform and MTB test, the anticipated benefits of participation in the Stop TB Partnership Summit, and the potential role of the Company's technologies in addressing global tuberculosis testing needs. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, the timing and success of product development and commercialization efforts, market acceptance of the Company's technologies, changes in global health priorities or funding, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics