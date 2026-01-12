Co-Diagnostics JV CoSara Participates in Regional Conferences to Grow and Strengthen Distributor Relationships

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara"), the Indian joint venture between Co-Dx and Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE Group), has been strengthening its distributor base across India, recently attending and participating in two regional conferences.

The events provided opportunities for CoSara to introduce its SARAGENE® diagnostic products, as well as the upcoming Co-Dx™ PCR platform*, to new customers and to expand its existing base of over 40 distributors across the country.

The conferences come as CoSara prepares to assist in the clinical performance studies for the Co-Dx PCR Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MTB) Test on the Co-Dx PCR platform. CoSara will also participate in manufacturing the PCR Pro™ instrument and MTB test cups to align with the "Make in India" initiative.

CoSara exhibited at the 44th Gujarat Association of Pathologists & Microbiologists ("GAPM") conference in Gujarat which took place on January 10-11. The 13th Association of Clinical Laboratory Analysts & Practitioners ("ACLAP") in Maharashtra took place during the same time.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

