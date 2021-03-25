Co-Diagnostics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Revenue of $27.1 million , primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test

, primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test Gross profit increased to $22.8 million , representing 84.1% of consolidated revenue due to improved product mix as compared to the prior-year period

, representing 84.1% of consolidated revenue due to improved product mix as compared to the prior-year period Operating income improved to $16.0 million , due to record revenue and gross profit

, due to record revenue and gross profit Income before taxes of $15.8 million

Net income of $12.8 million , compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in the prior-year fourth quarter, representing $0.43 per fully diluted share

Full Year 2020 Financial Results:

Revenue of $74.6 million , an increase of $74.3 million , primarily due to sales of Logix Smart COVID-19 Tests throughout the world

, an increase of , primarily due to sales of Logix Smart COVID-19 Tests throughout the world Gross profit increased to $58.0 million , representing 77.7% of consolidated revenue

, representing 77.7% of consolidated revenue Operating income improved to $41.7 million due to record revenue and gross profit for the year

due to record revenue and gross profit for the year Income before taxes of $42.6 million

Net income of $42.5 million , compared to a loss of $5.6 million from the prior year, representing $1.52 per fully diluted share, and reflecting a full utilization of historical net operating losses

, compared to a loss of from the prior year, representing per fully diluted share, and reflecting a full utilization of historical net operating losses Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $47.3 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $46.4 million from December 31, 2019

"This year marked a critical inflection point in our ability to establish Co-Diagnostics as a leading global molecular diagnostic company, driving innovation through our proprietary technologies across the infectious disease market," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "Our CoPrimer technology platform is well positioned to continue to play a significant role in providing the U.S. and many countries around the world, needed access to coronavirus testing. Demand for our Logix Smart COVID-19 Test drove record sales this year and, although COVID-19 test sales may not be as robust as in 2020, we anticipate demand for our portfolio of products to continue in 2021.

"Looking ahead, we expect our distribution platform, production capacity, product reliability, and ongoing product innovation will position the company for additional growth throughout the world. As the world seeks normalization, we anticipate continued demand for our COVID-19 tests and other diagnostic products as testing becomes a part of the long-term protocol for many organizations," concluded Egan.

2020 Business Highlights:

Received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 test in April 2020 and sold over 10 million tests during 2020.

and sold over 10 million tests during 2020. First US-based company to receive CE marking for COVID-19 test in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Received CE markings for both Co-Diagnostics "ABC" and SARS-CoV-2 2-gene tests for the EEA.

Received authorizations for COVID-19 test to be sold and used as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) in Mexico , India , and Australia , among others.

diagnostic (IVD) in , , and , among others. Granted enhanced patent protection from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the novel CoPrimer™ technology used in the Company's molecular diagnostic tests; technology has been shown effective in identifying the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in human saliva samples without first requiring RNA extraction.

Announced its partner Clinical Reference Lab received an FDA EUA for its Rapid Response COVID-19 saliva test, which uses Co-Diagnostics CoPrimer™ technology, and began selling it to consumers for a convenient, non-invasive option for PCR-based COVID-19 testing from their own homes.

Company crossed into profitability, demonstrating the quality of its products and technology platform, as well as an ability to execute its high-margin business model under challenging conditions while delivering diagnostic products to customers across the United States and around the world.

and around the world. Most importantly, initiated development of new rapid PCR point-of-care and at-home testing platform, which will utilize its proprietary CoPrimer™ technology, direct saliva and nasal swab extraction-free protocols, for COVID-19 and other infectious disease testing.

About FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA):

The Co-Diagnostics Logix Smart COVID-19 Test has been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The EUA is supported by the Secretary of Health and Human Service's (HHS's) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the use of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under EUA for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. An IVD made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. However, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that this IVD may be effective in the detection of COVID-19. The EUAs for these tests are in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the tests may no longer be used). An FDA-cleared IVD should be used instead of an IVD under EUA, when applicable and available.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages, and (x) the impact that known and unknown COVID-19 variants may have on us and our products, our customers and suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO – DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



December 31,



2020



2019

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,976,713



$ 893,138

Marketable investment securities

4,335,446





-

Accounts receivable, net

12,136,833





131,382

Inventory

7,995,189





197,168

Prepaid expenses

369,028





362,566

Deferred tax asset

547,224





-

Total current assets

68,360,433





1,584,254

Property and equipment, net

949,639





196,832

Investment in joint venture

1,927,125





434,240

Total assets $ 71,237,197



$ 2,215,326

Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities













Accounts payable $ 598,318



$ 5,959

Accrued expenses

3,487,063





200,788

Accrued expenses (related party)

120,000





120,000

Deferred revenue

305,307





1,323

Total current liabilities

4,510,688





328,070

Accrued expenses-long-term (related party)

30,000





150,000

Total liabilities

4,540,688





478,070

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)













Stockholders' equity













Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 25,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

-





26

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,558,033 and 17,342,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

28,558





17,343

Additional paid-in capital

49,157,236





26,687,701

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

17,510,715





(24,967,814)

Total stockholders' equity

66,696,509





1,737,256

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,237,197



$ 2,215,326



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Revenue

$ 74,552,758



$ 214,974

Cost of revenue



16,591,346





112,431

Gross profit



57,961,412





102,543

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



4,665,113





1,061,676

General and administrative



8,278,734





3,497,273

Research and development



3,185,290





1,371,433

Depreciation and amortization



138,635





65,902

Total operating expenses



16,267,772





5,996,284

Income (loss) from operations



41,693,640





(5,893,741)

Other income (expense)















Interest income



97,215





36,652

Interest expense



-





(106,437)

Gain (loss) on disposition of assets



(175)





850

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



778,385





(232,881)

Total other income (expense)



875,425





(301,816)

Income (loss) before income taxes



42,569,065





(6,195,557)

Income tax provision



90,536





-

Net income (loss)

$ 42,478,529



$ (6,195,557)

Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ 1.59



$ (0.37)

Diluted

$ 1.52



$ (0.37)

Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic



26,720,133





16,756,912

Diluted



28,000,341





16,756,912



SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

