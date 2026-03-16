Co-Diagnostics to Present at Medical Korea 2026

Co-Dx to join WTC Utah and other Utah legislative and industry delegates March 19-22 in Seoul, South Korea

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that Co-Dx will accompany World Trade Center (WTC) Utah, the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO), BioUtah, and other legislative and industry leaders at Medical Korea 2026, taking place March 19-22 in Seoul, South Korea.

Co-Dx will participate in a healthcare business roundtable on March 19th and will conduct a presentation highlighting the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR point-of-care platform*. This year's conference is expected to draw more than 6,000 participants from over 50 countries and will also include B2B introduction opportunities, presentations and special sessions.

Participants are invited to visit Co-Dx at the State of Utah booth to learn more about the Company's innovative point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics solutions and how it aligns with the conference theme of "AI-Powered Global Healthcare: Bringing the Future and the World Closer."

David Carlebach, COO of WTC Utah, remarked, "South Korea is a priority partner for Utah as both regions work to strengthen a growing trade and investment corridor. To support that effort, World Trade Center Utah and the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity have established a team in Seoul focused on expanding Utah's presence and partnerships in the market."

"WTC Utah is organizing the delegation to attend this conference, connecting Utah companies with partners across South Korea's dynamic healthcare ecosystem," continued Carlebach. "Medical Korea provides a strong platform to advance Utah–South Korea collaboration in healthcare and life sciences, and we look forward to engaging with our partners at the event."

The Company's travel and attendance at the conference is made possible in part by a grant from WTC Utah, the official international business promotion organization for the Utah GEOE, which regularly conducts trade missions worldwide to connect Utah businesses with global partners and resources.

The 16th annual Medical Korea 2026: Global Healthcare & Medical Tourism Conference, hosted in Seoul, South Korea, brings together international healthcare leaders, government officials, and industry innovators. The event serves as a premier platform for advancing global healthcare collaborations and highlighting emerging medical technologies, fostering cross-border partnerships in healthcare and life sciences.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home®, PCR Pro®, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently cleared for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Company Contact:

Andrew Benson

Head of Investor Relations

+1 801.438.1036

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1 212.896.1254

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jennifer Webb

ColtrinMethod PR

j [email protected]

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics