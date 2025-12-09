Co-Diagnostics to Present on Co-Dx™ PCR Platform and AI Integration at Point-of-Care Testing 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company is delivering a presentation at the Point-of-Care Testing 2025 Exhibition and Conference in Boston, MA.

The presentation, titled "Exploring the Promise of Portable, Cloud-Connected PCR Diagnostics," will unpack Co-Dx's move to portable PCR diagnostics to address evolving point-of-care needs, introduce the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform* and intuitive smartphone interface, and discuss how Co-Dx is harnessing AI to minimize user error and improve outcomes in real-time point-of-care testing.

The Conference provides a forum for industry leaders and healthcare innovators to explore the latest breakthroughs in diagnostic testing, advanced technologies, and clinical strategies driving the future of patient-centered care. Agenda topics include trends in point-of-care diagnostics and patient-centered care strategies, innovative platforms for mobile testing and real-time health monitoring, the integration of AI and digital platforms in next-generation diagnostics, and advanced testing kits for infectious and chronic disease management.

The speaker session will be held at 11:30 AM EST at the Boston Marriott Cambridge in Massachusetts.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR Home™, Co-Dx PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed to detect and/or analyze nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

