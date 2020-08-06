Co-Founder & Former CTO of SAP SuccessFactors, Aaron Au, Joins Gloat as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloat, the AI-powered talent marketplace and workforce agility platform deployed by some of the world's largest employers, announced Aaron Au will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Co-Founder of SAP SuccessFactors, Au recently served as SAP SuccessFactors' CTO.

"We are proud to announce that Aaron is taking a more active role in Gloat," said Gloat founder and CEO Ben Reuveni. "As Chief Strategy Officer, Aaron will help lead Gloat's strategic roadmap and partnership ecosystem, and build the foundations for our next chapter of growth as a leading enterprise Talent Marketplace platform. Aaron brings unparalleled industry experience and his increased involvement in our company will accelerate our ability to deliver the Gloat Talent Marketplace to even more enterprises as we accelerate our global expansion."

Au brings more than two decades of experience in the human-capital management industry, having founded SAP SuccessFactors with Lars Dalgaard in 2001. Au and Dalgaard built SuccessFactors into the global leader in cloud-based HR software and brought the company public in 2007, and in 2011 sold SuccessFactors to SAP for $3.4 billion, where Au stayed on as Chief Technology Officer until earlier this year.

"Adopting and integrating artificial intelligence into HR is the key to creating a more diverse, agile and future-proof workforce. A company that can better utilize data will unleash the skills of their employees and align talent to the needs of their business at-scale, especially during times of uncertainty. Gloat's AI is exactly what companies need to revolutionize their HR function and where Lars and I envisioned the industry needing to go when we began our journey back in 2001."

Au joins Gloat at a time when the company is seeing a sharp increase in adoption of its technology among large global enterprises. Already deployed enterprise-wide by companies such as Unilever and Schneider Electric, Gloat's AI is now used by more than 500,000 employees across the globe. As global enterprises seek solutions to optimize their workforce utilization while continuing to engage, develop, and retain employees, they are increasingly turning to the Gloat Talent Marketplace to do so, building more connected and agile businesses in the process.

About Gloat: Founded in 2015, Gloat is redefining the future of work with its mission to democratize career development, unlock skills, and help enterprises build a future-proof workforce. The company was founded by Ben Reuveni, Amichai Schreiber, and Danny Shteinberg, and is based in New York. The company has offices across the globe with a large R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. www.gloat.com

