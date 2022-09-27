Co-Founder, Evon Medics, LLC, Dr. Evaristus Nwulia, Appointed Director/Principal Investigator NeuroTech Harbor Technology Accelerator

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evon Medics, LLC today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Evaristus Nwulia has been appointed as the Outreach Director and Lead Principal Investigator at the NeuroTech Harbor (NTH) Technology Accelerator. The NeuroTech Harbor is funded through a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Blueprint MedTech program.

The NeuroTech Harbor was selected by the NIH as one of only 2 incubator hubs nationwide to accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical technologies for the diagnosis, treatment and management of neurological diseases, while also ensuring that these technologies are available and accessible to all communities, including historically socially disadvantaged communities.

Dr. Nwulia will be leading the team on outreach efforts to build pathways for aspiring women and underrepresented minority innovators at a national scale. He will be responsible, over the next 5 years, to ensure that more than 25% of the projected total funds of over $100 million go to minority researchers and research addressing areas of health disparity. He will also in charge of the seedlings grants which would award $50,000/individual to up to 10 individuals per year to receive education on product development.

"NeuroTech Harbor is led by seasoned scientists, engineers, and clinicians from Johns Hopkins University and Howard University. The team came together with a common mission of Equitech. The Equitech philosophy is the belief that diversity of teams, leadership, and perspectives is a force multiplier to fuel innovation producing solutions accessible to all communities. The NTH team is committed to diversity and inclusion during early-stage translation as the first critical step towards creating long-term clinical and social impact." Says Dr. Nwulia.

