Co-Founder of GigaMonster Networks Lindsay Whitehurst Named Lit Communities Chief Marketing Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of GigaMonster Networks, Lindsay Whitehurst has joined Lit Communities as Chief Marketing Officer for the fiber optic broadband consulting, construction, and design firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Whitehurst will focus on overseeing, planning, developing, and executing the marketing, advertising, and business development initiatives for Lit Communities Corporate as well as each of its subsidiary companies delivering fiber internet services to consumers.

"I am truly excited about the important work that Lit Communities is accomplishing as they help municipalities bridge the digital divide," said Whitehurst. "Lit Communities' momentum coupled with the need for fiber broadband internet access in underserved communities across the U.S. have collided to create massive opportunities for growth. My focus will be on bringing that growth to fruition."

Prior to co-founding GigaMonster Networks, Whitehurst served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for DIRECPATH, LLC, where she worked to create a partnership with DIRECTV to market many of DIRECTV's own multifamily communities throughout the U.S., earning the DIRECTV Multifamily Group's most coveted honor, Highest DIRECTV Penetration, three years running.

"Lindsay Whitehurst is well known within the industry for her marketing accomplishments and leadership – having achieved massive revenue growth in her previous role. We're delighted to have her join our team and devote her energy and knowledge full-time to the broadband industry. Her experience and passion for the business combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior and motivations will serve Lit and, most importantly, all of our current and future clients," said Brian Snider, founder and CEO of Lit Communities.

Whitehurst earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a focus on Marketing from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Lit Communities

Lit Communities is both a forward-thinking builder and operator of next-generation network infrastructure and a consultancy that guides communities across the country through the complicated process of deploying their own open application fiber optic utilities. Lit Communities believes that by separating the network infrastructure from the services provided on it, a more resilient and consumer-friendly environment is created. This approach makes otherwise prohibitively expensive networks feasible to build in communities of all sizes. Learn more about Lit Communities .

