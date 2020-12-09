Co-Founder Of TEDx Broadway, Damian Bazadona, To Discuss The Future Of Performing Arts With One Day University

"Arts After the Pandemic" will be live-streamed online for One Day University's 20,000+ global audience. Tweet this

THE PRESS LINK FOR THIS EVENT IS: https://www.onedayu.com/arts-after-pandemic/

Damian Bazadona, the Co-Founder of TEDx Broadway, will be the featured guest lecturer at One Day University on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 4:00pm EST. The talk, "Arts After the Pandemic" will be live-streamed online for One Day University's 20,000+ global audience. One Day University normally features over 200 top professors from universities across the country. Bazadona is only the third guest lecturer outside academia to be featured by the edutainment leader. Other talks in this specially presented series, which includes notable thought-leaders outside of academia, include Governor Andrew Cuomo and John Cleese.

In this talk, Damian Bazadona will speak of the expected changes on the horizon for how patrons engage and consume arts, theatre, and cultural experiences. He will also touch on how the relationship with the concept of "connection" will need to evolve in a post-pandemic world. As a guest lecturer with One Day University, Bazadona says, "I've been familiar with the One Day University's audience for many years. I know they love theater as so many others do, including me. It's not surprising they're extremely interested and concerned about its future, and I look forward to sharing my thoughts as best I can."

In describing the nature of the talk, he adds, "Through the impact of COVID-19, a light switch has been turned off on our collective ability to attend arts and cultural experiences in person across the globe. This disruptive moment in our lives is also creating a disruptive moment in how arts, theatre and cultural organizations will think about delivering experiences as we ultimately move to a post-pandemic world. So, I'm excited to be presenting this lecture online and exploring new opportunities for connection and engagement with One Day University's global audience."

About One Day University: One Day University brings together nearly 200 of the greatest professors from the world's top schools to present special versions of their best lectures on a diverse array of topics. The professors who teach at One Day University across the country have won countless teaching awards and earned the highest possible ratings from their students on campus. Access all the lectures, videos, and live-streaming events at: www.onedayu.com

One Day University presents up 5 new live lectures per-week. To preview the upcoming lectures, please visit: www.onedayu.com/live-stream-event-schedule/

About Damian Bazadona: From the Super Bowl to Broadway's biggest hits, Damian Bazadona has joined the front lines of some of the world's leading brands. His digital agency, Situation Interactive, has worked with many notable brands including , The Metropolitan Opera, HBO, Major League Soccer, and Wicked. His agency has been honored with numerous workplace awards from Crain's, Best Companies Group, Cynopsis, Digiday, and Fortune. Cynopsis also honored Damian with the Social Good Leader of the Year and HR Visionary of the Year awards. He has spoken at Advertising Week, Google, Clio Entertainment Creative Fest, the Rubin Museum of Art, BroadwayCon Industry Day, Trending Broadway, Columbia University, and NYU. Damian is also a co-founder of TEDxBroadway, the longest-running TEDx event in the country.

CONTACT: Sarah Chase

COMPANY: One Day University

PHONE: 402-889-5152

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: www.onedayu.com

SOURCE One Day University

Related Links

https://www.onedayu.com

