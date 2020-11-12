Co-Founder of YouTube Chad Hurley Announces Investment in CLMBR, Marking His First Venture into the Connected Fitness Space

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CLMBR - a leader in connected fitness technology - announced the addition of Chad Hurley, co-founder and former CEO of YouTube, to its board of advisors. Hurley's role at CLMBR will have a particular focus on the buildout of a cutting edge content ecosystem for the brand. He also joins venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures; exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges; and others as an investor in a seed round that will be used to support the launch and delivery of CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure vertical climbing machines.

A former cross-country and track and field runner, Hurley was searching for an interesting alternative to running on a treadmill amid the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. He read about how star athletes like LeBron James swear by vertical climbing and discovered CLMBR, the world's first connected vertical climbing machine.

"The pandemic put into perspective the importance of prioritizing my health, and vertical climbing is an impactful full-body exercise that has made a big difference throughout my recent fitness journey. Not only is the CLMBR team reimagining at-home exercise equipment, it is working to democratize the fitness experience for all consumers through its upcoming advanced and diverse content platform. I'm looking forward to providing my expertise within the content streaming space to help CLMBR create a one-of-a-kind user experience that matches its one-of-a-kind machine," said Chad Hurley, co-founder of YouTube.

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing apparatus and the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The patent-pending design has a high-quality build, minimal level of required maintenance, and features an integrated audio system that can fill an entire room with sound, enhancing excitement for the user. It also offers a state-of-the-art companion app to display key metrics including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached.

"When Chad reached out with interest in joining the CLMBR team, we were very eager to tap into his expertise and background in delivering content to a wide range of consumers," said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. "CLMBR is disrupting the way people exercise and offers a new take on a classic machine. We aim to go a step further with our in-app experience and unique content platform. A lot of our time is now spent at home, and we want to make sure that consumers have access to a range of fitness experts at home and can walk away from our machine feeling connected to a community of likeminded people on their fitness journeys. With the addition of Chad, we're confident that we'll be able to deliver a workout experience unmatched by any others in the connected fitness space. We're excited to share more in the coming months."

Sign up for pre-order notification of CLMBR Connected for home and CLMBR Pure for commercial use at www.clmbr.com .

ABOUT CLMBR:

