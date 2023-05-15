Co-founder Per Nordling presents Partinc at Redeye SaaS Day, May 16, 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Partinc's co-founder and partner Per Nordling will take part at Redeye's SaaS Day, to present Partinc's investment strategies, portfolio companies and deal sourcing activities.

The presentation will be held at 11.20 on May 16, 2023, and will be available for online streaming and recorded for distribution purposes.

The SaaS Day is an annual event hosted by Redeye and this year in total 16 companies from the industry have been invited to present and participate in panel debates.

The event can be viewed at:

https://www.redeye.se/events/890798/redeye-theme-saas

between 9.00 am and 3.30 pm CET on May 16.

Contact:

Per Nordling, co-founder and partner at Partinc

[email protected]

+46 733 50 79 21

SOURCE Partinc Capital