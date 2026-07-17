Co-Founder William Hoffmann Retires from Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP

Hoffmann leaves behind a legacy of excellence, professionalism, and service within the subrogation law community

CHICAGO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a career spanning decades of service to clients, colleagues, and the legal profession, William ("Bill") Hoffmann, a founding member of Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP, recently announced his retirement from the practice of insurance subrogation law, with his transition process commencing on June 30, 2026. Grotefeld Hoffmann recognizes Bill for decades of dedicated service to the firm and its clients. Since co-founding the firm with Mark Grotefeld in 2007, Hoffmann has played an important role in shaping "GH" into a nationally recognized property subrogation titan with nine offices nationwide.

"As a co-founder, Bill played a central role in building the firm into the respected practice it is today," said Mark Grotefeld. "We are grateful for his years of dedication and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Throughout his career, Hoffmann has earned a reputation among clients and peers alike through thoughtful counsel, strong advocacy, and a commitment to achieving successful outcomes in complex litigation.

"In 2007, Mark Grotefeld and I started the firm together and I consider it an honor to have been able to work with Mark, my other fellow partners, and the rest of the GH team," said Hoffmann. "Together, we have created something of which I am deeply proud, a firm defined by excellence, integrity, and a commitment to serving our clients. I am grateful for the trust, friendship, and collaboration of my partners and for the opportunity to work with so many exceptional professionals over the years. As I move forward, I do so with appreciation for all we have accomplished together and with confident in the firm's future. I wish my partners, colleagues, and the entire firm continued success and in the years ahead, I look forward to watching the firm build upon its strong foundation and achieve even greater accomplishments."

While Hoffmann's retirement from the firm marks the conclusion of an extraordinary chapter at Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP, his impact will continue to guide the firm's foundational standards for providing exceptional service and innovative legal solutions. As for the immediate future, the firm will continue operating "business as usual" under its present name.

About Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP

Founded in 2007, the firm has proudly established itself as a nationally recognized leader in complex property subrogation matters, mass tort litigation, catastrophic loss recoveries, insurance coverage and products liability. Spanning three decades, Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP has provided strategic legal counsel and advocacy to clients defined by intuitive thinking and a well-executed, results-driven approach to complex litigation throughout the United States.

SOURCE Grotefeld Hoffmann & Gordon LLP