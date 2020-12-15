Co-founders and Georgia Institute of Technology Biomedical Engineer Graduates Jordan Lee and Michael Morgan Design a Better Bedpan--the Bedderpan

From their experiences in emergency medicine and at nursing homes, the creators have seen first hand the cloud of anxiety that looms for all who have used or changed a bedpan. Nurses and patients there described current bedpans as difficult to place or remove, uncomfortable to sit on, deforming too readily, and spilling far too often. "The patient is in an undignified emotional and vulnerable physical state, and using a bedpan makes everything worse," say Morgan and Lee, who designed the Bedderpan to remove bodily waste simply, safely and with dignity.

Compared to standard bedpans, the Bedderpan has a lower profile, for easier placement; a sturdier frame, for increased durability; and a wide seating area, for added comfort state the creators. As the only bedpan designed to be used in tandem with a second pan, the Bedderpan is able to reduce any chance of spillage drastically.

The Bedderpan's easy-for-all design offers quicker positioning, easier retrievals, and less spillage, and is available, starting at $23.99 for a limited time, at www.bedderpan.com. Learn more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5vaOjXatN0

Emleorate co-founders and Bedderpan co-inventors Michael Morgan and Jordan Lee met at Georgia Tech in search of innovations in the health care industry. "We had aspirations of working on projects that would help save millions of lives because we felt that was the best way to have an impact," says Lee. "Later, after learning about all of the issues with bedpans and hearing unsettling stories from nurses and patients, we quickly realized that having simple improvements in quality of life is just as important."

"Especially during these more difficult times," adds Michael Morgan, "we want to focus on making the little things less problematic."

The Bedderpan: At a Glance

Patient Dignity: Fewer embarrassing moments during those private situations

Healthy Practices: Lowers chances of infections, bed sores and injury

More Comfort: Added support and wide seating area

Less Spillage: Expedite the bathroom process and keep your space clean!

Cost Effective: Less wasted time cleaning avoidable messes at an affordable price

