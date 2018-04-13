In addition to the makeover, Pat Vinson offered Jessie and her family a trip to Disney World. On April 2, 2018 Jessie, her mother Stacey, and her grandmother Bonnie, were invited to travel on the Kids 'R' Kids corporate jet to take them to Disney World. The family enjoyed their vacation, complimentary of Kids 'R' Kids International, for 4 days and explored all the Disney parks. When they landed back on April 6, Jessie excitedly said her "favorite park was Animal Kingdom". Jessie, who has a support dog by the name of Mo, was allowed to take her dog with her on all the rides. Her grandmother Bonnie thanked Pat and Janice and told them that "We all had a really great time". Jessie also said that with the gift given by Pat and Janice, she "bought lots of presents. And I bought some for my cousins and uncle, too."

Pat and Janice intend to continue to sponsor Sunshine on a Ranney Day and other organizations of its kind. As part of the Kids 'R' Kids philosophy, the Vinsons believe that nurturing happy, healthy and loved children is an important function of society.

About Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Headquartered in the North Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Georgia, Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies provide a secure, nurturing, and educational environments for children (ages six weeks - 12 years) to bloom into responsible, considerate, and contributing members of society. With over 160 Learning Academies in 16 states, and in China, Kids 'R' Kids International® is a family-owned and operated organization that ranks in the top three nationwide for franchised early childhood education centers (www.kidsrkids.com).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-founders-of-kids-r-kids-learning-academies-sponsor-child-for-sunshine-on-a-ranney-day-300629554.html

SOURCE Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies

Related Links

http://www.kidsrkids.com

